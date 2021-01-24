New York Yankees take over pitcher Jameson Taillon from Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects





According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and multiple reports, the New York Yankees have added one more bounce-back candidate to their starting rotation, taking over Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four minor league candidates. Pittsburgh will receive pitchers Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith in the trade, sources told Passan. Taillon, 29, was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2010 and a 14-game winner for the Pirates in 2018. But the hard-throwing right-hander appeared in just seven games in 2019, missing the entire season in his recovery. Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. The Yankees agreed to the transaction less than two weeks after contracting two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, who is also looking to recover from consecutive seasons of injuries. Taillon and Kluber, if healthy, could give the Yankees much-needed experience and depth in their rotation behind bait Gerrit Cole. With free agent Masahiro Tanaka’s future uncertain and fellow veteran JA Happ has joined the Minnesota Twins, New York could run out of proven starting pitching options after Cole. In addition to Taillon and Kluber, other candidates for the Yankees rotation include left-handed Jordan Montgomery, who has appeared in just 12 games since his 2018 surgery on Tommy John, youngsters Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt, former All-Star Luis Severino, who missed all of last season due to Tommy John’s surgery and Domingo German, who also missed all of the 2020 season while serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence. Taillon is on track to return in 2021 after recovering from the August 2019 surgery, Tommy John’s second surgery on his right elbow. The transaction marks the final step in a transformation for the Pirates, who also acquired multiple prospects in previous off-season trades that sent All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres. Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters last month that there would be transactions “for the betterment of the Pirates moving forward.” As for the Yankees, the transaction also brings together a pair of former teammates in Taillon and Cole, who were both highly acclaimed prospects in the Pittsburgh organization and played alongside the Pirates in 2016 and 2017. Taillon last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he went 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts. He went 14-10 the previous season with a 3.20 ERA. Taillon, who will be under contract for $ 2.25 million in 2021, also missed time during the 2017 season in his battle with testicular cancer. His first Tommy John surgery was performed in 2014, when he pitched in the Pirates minor league system. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

