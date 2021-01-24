Men’s tennis drops season opener for FAU

Next game: Emperor 2/5/2021 | 5:00 pm

FORT MYERS, Fla. In the first showing of the 2020-21 season, the FGCU men’s tennis team (0-1) fell 5-2 against FAU (1-1) on Saturday evening at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) took a singles victory in his FGCU debut, while redshirt junior Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia / Colegio Lujan) provided the other point for the team.

For health reasons, head trainer CJ Weber was not present for Saturday’s game. Former Eagle tennis player and current assistant coach Marcelo Tebet led the Eagles in Weber’s absence.

“It’s really nice to see the team back on track,” said Tebet. “I’ve had the pleasure of playing with them for a few years and now I’m lucky enough to coach them. Overall today was a tough day for us. We didn’t play the way we can and I feel that we could have had more consistent energy. I look forward to working with CJ on these things as I think we have a lot to look forward to this season. I also want to make sure I take this time to our The FGCU Facilities & Operations team, who have helped us play tennis safely despite the challenges of COVID-19. I can’t wait to see what’s next for this team. ”

The Owls kicked off the evening by securing the colon, thanks to victories on the first and second lane. The race on track three, with red-shirt sophomores Carter Bradford (Wesley Chapel, Fla./Saddlebrook Preparatory School / George Mason) and redshirt freshmen Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) was unfinished, trailing the Eagles 5-3. This is the second year that Bradford and Stefanacci have played in doubles together, as the pair went 4-3 during the shortened 2019-20 season.

In response to the Owls taking an early 1-0 lead, Montes opened the singles with a straight-set triumph in second place. While his effort brought the game to 1-1, FAU responded with back-to-back victories on lanes four and six to regain its lead to 3-1.

Although forced into three sets by Stefanacci, FAU’s Gerard Escandell took advantage of the visiting team’s momentum and won the match with a fifth field victory. Stefanacci opened the action with a 6-1 victory in the first set, before finally falling to Escandell.

The remaining two lanes of singles played some of the closest battles of the night. Redshirt senior Felipe Ramirez (Armenia, Colombia / Florida Virtual School) narrowly dropped his match on his opponent and fell 6-7, 5-7. Despite the straightforward result, Ramirez was barely out of the way, leaving the remaining point to be determined by Court No. 1.

Johnson opened the action on the top lane with a 6-3 victory in the first set over # 122 Maxime Lapraille. Lapraille rallied in the second frame and earned a tiebreaker win to even things out. Although there was a lot of back and forth in the third set, it was ultimately Johnson who got away with the win, closing the game at FAU 5, FGCU 2.

The team is now enjoying a break of about two weeks before Keizer is hosted at the FGCU Tennis Complex on Friday, February 5. The game against the Seahawks, currently ranked No. 7 in the NAIA rankings, starts at 5:00 PM.

The team is now enjoying a break of about two weeks before Keizer is hosted at the FGCU Tennis Complex on Friday, February 5. The game against the Seahawks, currently ranked No. 7 in the NAIA rankings, starts at 5:00 PM.

Results

Singles Competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. # 122 Maxime Lapraille (FAU) 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (10-7)

2. MONTES, Juan (FGCU) def. Filip Krolo (FAU) 6-4, 6-1

3. Kevin Huempfner (FAU) defeats. RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) 7-6 (12-10), 7-5

4. A. Fernandez Horta (FAU) def. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-4, 6-3

5. Gerard Escandell (FAU) defeats. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1

6. Find Stodder (FAU) def. CONCA, Alessandro (FGCU) 6-4, 6-3

Order of arrival: (2, 4, 6, 5, 3, 1)

Double competition

1. Maxime Lapraille / Filip Krolo (FAU) def. RAMIREZ, Felipe / WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-4

2. Kevin Huempfner / A. Fernandez Horta (FAU) def. MONTES, Juan / JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) 6-2

3. BRADFORD, Carter / STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) vs. Gerard Escandell / Finn Stodder (FAU) 3-5, unfinished

Order of arrival: (2, 1)

