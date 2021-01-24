College hockey: St. Lawrence’s early wave leads to victory over Colgate College Sports

HAMILTON The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team started off strong, then held a Colgate rally to beat the Raiders 4-3 in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at the Class of 1965 Arena.
SLU (4-3-2 overall and division) scored three goals on just nine shots in the opening period. The Saints also moved up to second in the conference with 15 points, two behind Quinnipiac and one ahead of Clarkson.
Nicholas Trela started the run with a power play goal 8 minutes and 5 seconds into the game, with Madrid-born Kaden Pickering and David Jankowski assisting.
Pickering made it 2-0 to Saints with a goal at 2:09 PM, with assists for Greg Lapointe and Jankowski.
Jankowski added the third goal of the period at 6:54 PM, with Jeff Clarke and Lapointe taking up the assists.
The Raiders (3-6-3, 2-5-2) narrowed the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Elliott McDermott just 61 seconds in the second half.
Jeff Stewart added another goal at 8:17 AM to bring the Raiders in.
But Pickering scored his second goal of the game just 31 seconds later to put the Saints at 4-2.
Colgate coach Don Vaughan, a former SUNY Canton and SLU player, caught up with goalkeeper Andrew Farrier too late for an extra forward and the Raiders moved within one goal after a shot from Alex Young at 7:01 PM.
QUINNIPIAC 2, CLARKSON 1 (OT)
Taylor House scored 1:17 in overtime to give the Bobcats (6-2, 1-2) a victory over the Golden Knights in an ECAC Hockey game at the Peoples United Center in Hamden, Conn.
Clarkson (4-5-1, 0-3) got his first run in conference play by making extra innings.
Defender Nicole Gosling sent Clarkson to extra time with a rebound goal with 2:01 to go in the third period. Florence Lessard took the first shot at the piece.
The game was scoreless after two periods.
The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead at 2:41 of the third period on a goal from Lexie Adzija.
