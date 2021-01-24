Sports
NSCDC wins 2020 One Service One Medal games with 10 gold medals
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) topped the medal table on Saturday to win the fourth edition of the just-concluded One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games, in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The NSCDC took a total of 10 gold, eight silver and seven bronze to become champions, while the Nigerian Police (NPF) won nine gold, 13 silver, seven bronze to finish second and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) with four gold, two silver and four bronze medals took third place.
Awwal Ibrahim, the NSCDC Director of Sports, expressed his joy at his team’s victory, adding that discipline and hard work were key to their success at this year’s edition of the games.
When we entered this game we already knew who our strongest rivals were and we prepared well to make sure we give the defending champions a chance to make their money this time.
It was not an easy feat, as you can see at the medal table, but we thank God for crowning our efforts with joy and making the NSCDC very proud.
We would also like to thank our CG Abdullahi Gana for his love and support for the entire NSCDC contingent at the Games. It was indeed good motivation for the team and we hope to build on this success next edition, he said.
Kayode Samuel, the sports psychologist for NPF Teams, was shocked at the outcome of the games and said there must have been a mistake in compiling the final results.
I am amazed at the outcome of the games. Something must be wrong somewhere. That said, we have our own results which we have compiled as well and we will dispute the outcome of the official result.
We’ll go straight to a meeting with the officials, where we’ll pull out all the stops and hopefully come out with something positive, he said.
On the performance of the NPF athletes, Samuel noted that they gave a good account of themselves at this year’s Games, adding that they have always been and would continue to strive for the best.
You know that the NPF has always been at the forefront of the sport in this country, given our achievements and past records. We are not resting on our belts as we continue to strive to bring more glory to the country, both nationally and internationally.
We give all credit first to God, then to our tireless athletes and the IGP Mohammed Adamu, who has been behind the team, supporting and encouraging us all along, he said.
Ibrahim Ismaila, the sports director of FFS, for his part, thanked the organizers for putting on a good show and said he was satisfied with the organization and outcome of this year’s Games.
Sincerely, we came with the least contingent, but I am very proud of my athletes who, despite all the challenges, finished third overall on the medal table.
That said, we hope to come back with more athletes in the next edition to compete more favorably against the NSCDC and the NPF.
We also thank our CG Ibrahim Liman, who is a sports enthusiast himself. He encouraged us to come out here and put up a good fight and we are happy and proud that we did not disappoint him, he said.
NAN reports that no less than 740 athletes from the armed forces and paramilitaries took part in the Games, which included 15 events including track and field, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, tug of war, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, squash, scrabble, golf, tennis, shooting, table tennis and badminton.
The Games, which kicked off on January 20 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium and other centers in Abuja, came to an end on Saturday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)
