Here are 4 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards

The Red Sox added another arm to their rotation on Saturday. They came to terms with veteran pitcher Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for a second year.

Richards, 32, comes to Boston with 10 years of Major League experience to his credit. The righthanded started his career with the Los Angeles Angels and played there from 2011-18. After eight seasons in Los Angeles, Richards stayed in California and signed a two-year contract with the Padres prior to the 2019 season.

Here are four things to know about Red Sox’s latest addition.

Richards fares much better against righthanded hitters than against lefthanded hitters.

The thinking in baseball is usually that righthanded pitchers have the upper hand against batters who hit the same side of the plate.

That is the case for Richards.

Last season, righthanded hitters had a .589 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) against Richards, well below the .740 OPS around the majors in 2020. Righthanders also had a .189 batting average against Richards in 2020.

Lefthanded batters were much better, though, as they had a .853 OPS and had a .296 batting average against Richards in 2020.

Richard’s top two throws are his fastball and slider.

Richards is a hard pitcher. Its four-seam fastball had an average speed of 95.1 miles per hour in 2020, topping out at 99 miles per hour.

Richards relied more than ever on his four-seam fastball in 2020, throwing it in 46.3 percent of his throws. Hitters had quite a success against Richards fastball last season. They had a .276 batting average and a 15 percent whiff rate against Richards fastball in 2020.

Richards saw more success when he used his slider, which he threw in 37.8 percent of his throws in 2020. Hitters had a .147 batting average against Richards slider, while swinging and missing 39.5 percent.

In addition to the fastball and slider, Richards also threw sinkers and curveballs in 2020.

Richards has an extensive injury history.

Injuries have not been good for Richards during his 10-year career.

Richards’s first major injury came in 2014 when he was with the Angels. While pitching against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, Richards had to be taken off the field after running to first base to complete a double play. The injury eventually turned into a torn patellar tendon, causing him to miss the rest of the 2014 season.

Richards returned nearly eight months later and rejoined the Angels a few weeks after the 2015 season started. Once he was activated from the disabled list in April of that year, Richards had a clean bill of health for the remainder of the season. He had a record of 15-12 with an ERA of 3.65 for that season.

After the clean 2015 season, Richard’s last three seasons with the Angels were marked by injuries. He made only six starts in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2016, he was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right arm, but he chose not to have Tommy John operated on.

In July 2018, Richards left a game against the Mariners early due to right arm irritation. It turned out he had a damaged collateral ligament in his elbow the next day. Richards had operated on Tommy John that time, ending his 2018 season and ultimately his time with the Angels.

Richards has some control issues with his throws.

While the use of a fastball and slider to overpower batters has brought Richards success to his career, those pitches certainly had a downside.

The veteran pitcher led the Americal League three times during his career with wild pitches. In 2014, a season where Richards missed action for more than a month, Richards threw 22 wild pitches, which was actually the most in all of baseball.

Richards retained his title in the American League and in all of baseball in 2015. He threw 17 wild pitches that season. He led the league again in wild pitches in 2018. Richards had 15 wild pitches that season, missing the last 2.5 months due to Tommy John surgery.