Six Indian cricketers donated THAR SUV by Anand Mahindra

Automotive giant Anand Mahindra announced on Saturday that it will donate the all-new THAR SUV to Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini for their exploits in the just-concluded test series in Australia.

On Tuesday, Australia’s fort – The Gabba – was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved when an injury-ridden young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to win the series 2-1.

“Six young men made their debut on the recent landmark series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s first performance was short-lived due to an injury). They have made it possible for future generations of young people in India to dream and explore the impossible,” tweeted Mahindra .

“They are true ‘Rise’ stories; they overcome daunting opportunities in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. account – at no cost to the company, ”he said in another tweet.

Sundar and Natarajan had made their debut in the fourth Test with Gabba and both players went on to script crucial performances. Shardul Thakur had played his first Test in 2018, but he walked out of the park after throwing just 10 balls due to an injury.

Siraj had lost his father before the series against Australia started, but he decided to stay back to fulfill his father’s dream.

“The reason for this gift is to urge young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled’. Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now beg @Mahindra_Auto to prioritize their THARS to give, ”wrote Mahindra in his latest tweet.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were the lead scorer and wicket-taker for India in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Except for Natarajan and Saini, all other four players will be seen in action in the upcoming Test Series against England.