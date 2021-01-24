Tigers in the mix for 5 star defensive end





Enai White is one of the best recruits in the country in 2022 and LSU football is in the mix to bring him in. White, 6 feet-5/230 lbs from Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute), recently told 247Sports that he keeps in touch with about 13 programs, including LSU. The Tigers don’t currently have a defensive line coach, but that doesn’t diminish their chances at White, thanks to the presence of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “I usually call Coach O, and then we have a chat,” White told 247Sports. ‘He always says he needs me. Every time I get there, he always says something funny, like ‘We need you’, in a (deep) voice. “ LSU football will have a lot of competition from White It’s easy to see why so many programs are interested in white. The Pennsylvania resident is rated in the 247Sports composite rankings as the # 2 weak line of defense in the country and the # 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He is also rated the No. 29 overall by 2022 recruit in the nation. Florida, Ohio State and Penn State seem to be the Tigers’ best competition for White. USC is also strongly in the mix. Brian Dohn, an analyst with the national sports recruiting team, notes that White “is going fast” and “running well and chasing the rear.” Dohn also says that White “can disconnect and find ball carrier”. According to Dohn, White is projecting as a “multi-year starter to top 20 program” with “early-round NFL draft potential”. Dohn says the NFL comparison is for White Jason Pierre-Paul, a former first-round draft squad. LSU currently has seven players committed to the recruitment class for 2022.

