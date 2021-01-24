High School Hockey: Immaculate Heart Central Players Wait But Hopeful After High School Sports Announcement | Sports in high school

With high school hockey season on hold, Gabe Horner, David Jenner and some of their Immaculate Heart Central hockey teammates still get together several times a week to skate and train on the ice.
They converge at Watertown Municipal Arena, skating for a local youth team, which hasn’t been able to play a game this winter.
It’s a midget (under-18) team, it’s coached by our varsity (assistant) coach, we actually have a few varsity players and some who go on to play for varsity later, there are a lot of younger guys, said Jenner, who has a senior who attends General Brown. We’ve had this team since September. So I actually went on the ice three times a week which was a lot of fun because with basketball players and wrestlers they were forced not to have any kind of play where we were lucky enough to follow the guidelines, to be on the ice and being able to have a little sense of normalcy in our lives with everything.
Both were looking forward to the season after the Cavaliers booked an encouraging season last year.
Now with precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the fall sports season as both Horner and Jenner also play soccer, high school hockey, which is considered one of the high-risk winter sports, seemed questionable.
But with Friday’s announcement by the New York State Department of Health publishing new guidelines that would give the county’s health departments the power to allow high-risk sports activities next month, there seems to be a ray of hope.
I was really hoping for this, said IHC senior defender Gabe Horner, who attends school in Watertown. We practiced informally here and there just in case so we definitely saw it was a possibility, we all hoped for the best.
Individual counties, such as Jefferson County, will have to determine whether risky high school winter sports, including hockey, basketball, wrestling, and volleyball, can take place.
If so, practices can start on February 1, but there is a short period for competitions, as winter sports must be completed by the end of the month, unless the section or competitions dictate otherwise.
It’s encouraging news to hear that hopefully something can be worked out, Jenner said.
We’ve practiced with other teams, like our midgets team, Horner said. So it’s just good to see there is a slim chance that high school hockey will still continue.
Horner said he has not received specific instructions from his high school hockey coaches, but he received a text message from IHC head coach John OBrien about the possibility of the season kicking off on Feb. 1.
Traditionally, the IHC hockey team consists of players from a variety of schools, including IHC, Watertown, General Brown and Indian River. The Cavaliers won five games last season, including three wins in Division 3s Division I, a marked improvement on previous campaigns.
We were winning a few games and we started a big losing streak, Jenner said. But there were many matches with one and two goals, very close. We got frustrated, but then we had one big win against Christian Brothers Academy and from then on we won two more games that got us into the section.
IHC then participated in a play-in game and was eliminated by Cazenovia, 3-2, in a road game for the Cavaliers.
We’re lucky to have that, said Kyle Hughes, then a defender for IHC. We surprised people last year, we almost made it to the play-offs.
Jenner, who previously played youth hockey at the St. Lawrence Steel in St. Lawrence County, has chosen to stay close to home by skating with the youth team in Watertown, as the team is run by IHC assistant hockey coach Bob Thomaris.
He’s done a great job of really bringing some spark back to Watertown, because it’s really hard to find and reorganize a team here these days, Jenner said. And that’s why I traveled with St. Lawrence before and played on different teams in Syracuse, because it’s hard to find competitive teams here.
Hughes, who served as captain of the IHCs team last season, has transitioned from General Brown to the prep school level as he now attends Canterbury School in Milwood, Conn.
During his winter break, Hughes skated with some of his former teammates, including Horner and Jenner, during their midget practice in Watertown.
Canterbury participates in the New England Prep School League, a high-level conference.
It’s been an ongoing process for about two years, Hughes said. Because I played for the Rochester Coalition and then the Rochester Selects. And when I was at the Rochester Coalition, I got some looks from different prep schools like Millbrook and Milton and I kind of looked at the process, but I wasn’t sure I was going to leave home. Once I got into the Rochester Selects team I started getting more looks from prep schools and I really thought about it.
I spoke to my parents about it and we got in touch and applied and Canterbury was the one I liked the most of the few I applied to. The campus is very beautiful, so it was about last summer when I decided to go to preparatory school.
Canterbury has won the New England Prep School Division I Championship in 1994 and 1997.
It’s a bit slow now because we were in a quarantine period until Monday, Hughes said. But (Saturday) we start with the training for the season, we have a few games scheduled, so that will be fine.
Hughes said Canterbury has participated in more than 50 practices and we have our first race on February 5th, starting with Kent. I look forward.
The youth hockey team Horner and Jenner play on has yet to compete in a game due to COVID-19 restrictions, but hopes to travel to play in a tournament in Pennsylvania in March.
Jenner skates with the team three times a week and also plays indoor soccer at the YMCA in Watertown on Sundays.
And if all goes well, a fall sports season Fall Sports II will be held from March to April, with a spring sports season running from May to June.
This would be a busy time for Horner, who also plays football and lacrosse for Watertown.
That’s really something to look forward to, Horner added.
Jenner, a football midfielder, is still focused on his senior season in the sport for General Brown.
It’s heartbreaking, but you have to remember that I’m not the only one dealing with it and others are going through this too, Jenner said. And hopefully at the end of the day, you hope it’s for the better and not the worst, and just get on with life.