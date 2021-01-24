Where is she now? Jenny McDonald

Olympics

One of hockey’s most prolific goalscorers, former NZ captain Jenny McDonald recalls the disappointment of the 1980 Olympics boycott, the thrill of playing for World XI, and the struggle to go from grass to grass.

Twenty kilometers southwest of Whangarei is the small town of Maungakaramea. This is where one of New Zealand’s greatest ever hockey players, Jenny McDonald, grew up in the 1950s and 1960s.

It’s the kind of place that many top Kiwi athletes come from; where a child can try all kinds of sports in the backyard and elementary school, before settling down on one or two.

But if it weren’t for her dad, McDonalds’ stellar hockey career might not have taken off.

I loved all sports back then, recalls McDonald, who was Jenny Bint at the time. It’s what we did when we were young. But I did have one [hockey] stay in my hand as far as I remember.

She played tennis and table tennis, but wanted to play more hockey.

The problem was there were no teams or clubs or local schools to play against. So my dad actually gathered people from the neighborhood who wanted to play and we made a match, she says. I started playing hockey in real games from about the age of nine.

And because he had three brothers to fight against, McDonald had to work extra hard on everything to gain the upper hand, or at least stay the same.

McDonald left Maungakaramea for a place in teacher training at the Aucklands North Shore, and after graduating in 1969 taught at Outram School, near Dunedin. It was around this time that she met her future husband, Rex.

That’s how I ended up in Otago. Rex is from here, so that was it – I couldn’t move him. And there were still there, she laughs.

McDonald would teach at Outram School for almost the entire duration of her hockey career, which spanned internationally from 1971 to 1986.

She was a goalscorer with an erratic conversion rate – she averaged more than one goal per game in the black uniform. In a total of 192 games, she appeared on the scoresheet more than 200 times.

Probably the most famous of those goals she scored on the sacred turf of Wembley Stadium, against England in 1977. The goal came from a penalty corner and turned out to be the match winner in a 1-0 victory.

Incredibly, about 65,000 people attended. In those days it was an annual tradition for thousands of school-playing hockey girls to go to Wembley to watch the national women play.

McDonald recalls that the crowd was deafening. The noise was just awful; we couldn’t hear each other at all. But of course it was great to play there, in front of 65,000 people for God’s sake. Fantastic.

There was also an unexpected sensation after the goal: we ran back to the halfway point and one of the girls said, Look, Jenny, and my name was in lights on the sign. That was quite astonishing.

Jenny McDonald was the top scorer at world tournaments in 1973 and 1975. Photo: provided.

New Zealand had a strong women’s team throughout the 1970s. In 1975 they took part in what was supposedly the world championships in Scotland. The year before, the inaugural Women’s World Cup had been won by the Netherlands, but New Zealand would beat them 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the 1975 tournament, finishing third.

McDonald was the highest goalscorer. For some players from the other countries this was a big problem.

A German player asked me what I would get as the tournament’s top scorer, she says. And when I asked her what she meant, she said if I played for them I probably would have gotten a Mercedes Benz.

Being a New Zealand international in women’s hockey in the 1970s wasn’t an easy road – the players had to pay half of the travel costs. That’s why most of us had full-time jobs, McDonald says. That changed in 1984 when New Zealand made the Los Angeles Olympics.

The Kiwi women had high hopes for medalizing in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow – the first time women’s hockey was included in an Olympics.

We thought we had a pretty good team for those Games, McDonald says. We were a close-knit group of girls and we all played together for a while. That’s what you really want. They are the experienced players who tend to take you far in big tournaments.

You add a few younger players and the older ones can show them their flair without having to worry about too much responsibility.

However, they have never been allowed to prove it. History shows that the New Zealand government stood behind the United States by boycotting Moscow after the Soviet Union-led invasion of Afghanistan. It was not until the eleventh hour that the New Zealand Olympic Committee announced, on behalf of our government, that there would be no official New Zealand team.

The decision not to send a team from New Zealand came as no big surprise to McDonald. Wed heard the rumors and the political stuff had been around for a long time. All other sports withdrew and the government put pressure not to go.

McDonald was first named as New Zealand captain that year, a responsibility she would bear until 1986.

There was a light silver lining to the cancellation – the national associations of some of the major countries that had boycotted got together and hastily organized a five-city tour of the United States.

I think we only lost one game and it was just one goal to the Netherlands, which was the best team in the world for years, says McDonald. So at least something good came from all over the Olympics.

McDonald also received a huge honor: the only New Zealander in a World XI to compete against the world champion The Netherlands in a one-off meeting in Scotland. It was an opportunity to mix and play with the Germans who, along with the Dutch, were the only semi-professional women’s countries in world hockey.

‘My husband told me I was much better when I played hockey. Not so grumpy. ‘

It was also a time when players in New Zealand began to switch from grass to artificial grass.

After that, there was a lot to adjust, McDonald explains. Although the good lawns were not comparable to grass, the lawns in New Zealand sometimes had bumps, or were muddy, or even almost submerged at times. Or we had snow where I was.

The ball moved much faster on grass and you had to be much more accurate to adapt – it was mainly a matter of getting used to what we could do now.

Then there was a revision of the international rules, no offside or obstruction and free hits that you could just take yourself and continue playing, says McDonald. And a less restrictive referee sped up the game, which was a good thing too. The changes seemed to leave more room to do things.

But only if the Kiwis were playing abroad. In New Zealand, sod installation was slow, although McDonald pushed hard for as many lawns across the country in the 1980s as possible.

I kept coming back from abroad and told us to get grass. In the 70s we were ranked third in the world on grass for a number of years, and as soon as grass came in we lost that ranking, and unless we could play more on it here and we’d slide even further down.

New Zealand finished sixth and last in the 1984 Olympics. McDonald says, however, that the build-up and games on grass were adequate, and that there were other factors that affected their performance.

They were surprised by the tight security in the athletes village, with ID cards and pocket checks, lasers, wire fences and helicopters with searchlights at night.

Little Outram in Otago must have seemed a world away. And forgetting their athlete ID was a big no-no: one of our girls took a shower, went out to dinner, and then was barred from entering the village. She had to wait a long time for what we called the police station before our manager could get her out.

Perhaps what threw them the most was that they didn’t have any practice fields available: the only time we could practice with a stick in our hand was in a warm-up 10 to 15 minutes before the game. What we completely missed was the whole togetherness. Our game became incoherent; you could see it happening but couldn’t do anything about it.

Jenny McDonald is now retired as Otago Elementary School Principal and Hockey President. Photo: included.

McDonald represented New Zealand up to the age of 36, but played only 94 Test matches in 16 years; far from the current era where a player can play that number of games in five years or less.

Would she rather have played in the modern, professional environment with its countless tournaments?

It’s hard to know or compare because it so depends on where you are in your life journey, McDonald says. My love for the game, the desire to improve and be the best kept me engaged.

The modern rules that allow more freedom and skills would get me excited. But in every era, the team combinations and shared experiences make for great and lasting friendships. What is there not to enjoy in any age? The whole experience was fun.

She continued to play for Otago until the late 1980s, finishing at age 40. A great way to end with Otago was winning the K Cup for provincial hockey in 1986 and 1987. It was quite a big thing to get a K Cup badge for three. Cups won as a player.

But old hockey habits die hard, and after a free season, McDonald played in a Masters tournament, which created a team called The Evergreens – which made it into Dunedin club hockey.

My husband told me I was much better at hockey. Not so grumpy, she laughs.

She finally pulled the pin at the age of 53 after breaking her wrist. McDonald later became president of the Otago Association and then president of Southern Regional Hockey.

She dropped out of education in 2014 after serving as director of the Elmgrove School for 10 years. I had been in school since I was five, so I thought it was time to let go of all that, she says.

Today she is busy taking walks with the couple’s St. Bernard dog, Whitney, and tending a garden of roses and vegetables. McDonald still follows local hockey and accompanies Rex on vintage car rallies in the south of the South Island.

We also have a place in Glenorchy where we can escape and appreciate nature and the simplicity of life, she says.

Who could argue that after a career devoted to hockey and education, Jenny McDonald doesn’t deserve the best retirement possible?