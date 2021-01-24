Packers ‘blunder allows 39-yard TD for Bucs’ Scotty Miller with: 01 for the half





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played a four-point game and turned it into an 11-point game mid-way against the Green Bay Packers, with quarterback Tom Brady sending it out to Scotty Miller for a stunning 39-yard touchdown to make it 21-10. Bucs. Miller reached 33 mph during the game, leaving Kevin King behind with 8 seconds left on the clock. Just one game earlier, the Bucs converted to fourth-and-4, after a short pass to Leonard Fournette. In the first half, Brady completed 13 of 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, with Fournette making her way to a third on the ground. Brady was particularly effective on the deep ball, going 2v2 when throwing more than 30 yards downfield in the first half, doing his best for most such completions in a match all season. He was 0 of 2 on those pitches in the Buccaneers’ first two playoff games combined, according to ESPN Statistics & Information. ARE YOU CRAZY ME SCOOTER ?! : https://t.co/RwWO3c7TxT pic.twitter.com/U6gzxyy6bU Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 24, 2021 There was a lot of quick response from social media to the Packers’ defensive decline. That might be the worst defensive design I’ve ever seen with 8 seconds and no more timeouts. Green Bay – Not sure how to play in man to man and nit technique, just play zone and protect the sidelines and end zone? Astonishing. Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 24, 2021 Why are you in first place? Ed Reed (@TwentyER) January 24, 2021 Brady treats everyone like his little brother. And I love it Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021 That play call is why the buccaneers will win the game and possibly the Super Bowl !! Jonathan Stewart (@ Jonathanstewar1) January 24, 2021 Throw it up to 10 !!! Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 24, 2021 Throw it up to 10 !!! Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 24, 2021 Wow. Scotty Miller’s maximum speed on this game: 20.64 MPH. Kevin King’s maximum speed: 19.19 MPH. Through @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/uGWBTyyPyE Seth walder (@sethwalder) January 24, 2021 Meanwhile, on the Bucs’ first drive of the game, Brady made contact with Mike Evans twice on the opening drive to give the Bucs an early 7-0 lead. Brady hit Evans for a 27-yard catch on a corner route and worked against Chandon Sullivan in third and fourth place. Evans then jumped up in the end zone, working against Kevin King for a 15-yard touchdown grab. A win today would send Brady to his 10th Super Bowl and the Bucs to their second. .@TomBrady + @Mike_dijk = 6 : https://t.co/RwWO3cpuWt pic.twitter.com/6wlb2533RA Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 24, 2021







