Sports
There is no Virender Sehwag in the current team: Graeme Swann advises English spinners on how to cast to patient India
India vs England: “All I said to myself is it’s going to spin and it’s going to spin – even on day one where it’s pretty flat throws,” said Swann on the Hussain and Key Cricket show.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED JAN 24, 2021 2:35 PM
Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes that English spinners will have a tough job before bowling to ‘patient’ Indian batting line-up in the upcoming Test Series against India. Swann said that in order to pick up wickets, English spinners have to be patient and keep bowling tight line and length as wickets will eventually come.
“All I said to myself is it’s going to spin and it’s going to spin – even on day one where it’s pretty flat throws,” said Swann on the Hussain and Key Cricket show.
“If you bowl well enough, especially against India, they play very respectfully with you. There is no Virender Sehwag in that current team; Virat Kohli waits when he hits spin on the bad ball.
“India is very, very patient, but if you are willing to be patient and bowl all day, take wickets,” he said.
“You may have to work really hard for them and lose some wood, which is okay,” he added.
Swann chose Jack Leach as the key bowler in England’s line-up against India. “Jack Leach is the one for me in India – he has to run upstairs and be willing to throw nothing but straight deliveries, throw the middle stump and hit the middle stump,” said Swann.
“If Jack Leach can do that and one bowls nearly 40 overs a day, then you can rotate the strike bowlers in (Mark) Wood, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad and have the other spinner attack more.
“I really think this Indian team is getting better. I really thought until I saw the squad ‘yes, India is good, but are they that good?’ he signed off.
