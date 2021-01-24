Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Florida OL Michael Myslinski





It has now been over a month since the early signing of college football in December and the late period is now fast approaching. The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a quiet fall and winter in terms of recruiting, having made some early commitments from prospects that Iowa staff identified early. One such target was Jacksonville, Florida, offensive lineman Michael Myslinski. The son of now-former Jaguars strength and conditioning coach Tom Myslinski, Michael and the Hawkeye staff found each other early and committed to a dedication to hard work and winning the battle with work off the field. That came with a scholarship almost a year ago. That offer was one of more than two dozen offers that Myslinski would acquire during the recruiting cycle, including Florida state, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Michigan state and others. But one stood for the great man as Myslinski had joined the University of Texas last August. However, with rumors swirling around coaching instability, Myslinski did not sign his national letter of intent during the early period and instead dismantled just before Texas parted ways with head coach Tom Herman. Iowa, of course, was very interested in building on the relationship they started earlier. Myslinski was interested, but also interested in Michigan State and Maryland, where he had family and friend ties that had also been built over the years. On Saturday, Iowas gained connection and reputation for developing players into NFL talents as Myslinski committed to the Hawkeyes. While offensive line was not a huge need for Iowa in the late period after signing four linemen in the early period, Myslinski is no less of a big boost. At 63 and 290 pounds, the big man has a body ready for the Big Ten. As a high school student, his build is nearly identical to current Iowa starter and preseason Rimington Award favorite Tyler Linderbaum. The comparison is appropriate because the two look the same on film. Myslinski is an absolute mauler attacking defenders and finishing blocks by the whistle, usually with pancakes. He has positive flexibility and devotes time to both the center and the guard in preparation. Even more impressive, the big man has plus athletic ability to go into space and chase linebackers or defensive backs. Myslinski will be Iowa’s fifth offensive line commit in its class of 2021, joining a trio of four-star commits in David Davidkov, Beau Stephens and Connor Colby, as well as Illinois-born Gennings Dunker. Myslinski is projecting as an Iowa center and looks like a likely candidate to learn from Linderbaum for a year before possibly replacing him in 2022. The 2021 Iowas class was ranked 29th in the country according to Rivals and 25th according to 247 Sports, ahead of Myslinskis’ decision. His dedication made the Hawkeyes rise different places in each to 24th and 22nd respectively. That will be the highest ranking for the Hawkeyes since the 2005 class came in at # 11 per rivals and # 6 according to 247 Sports. Welcome aboard Michael Myslinski! Michael Myslinski, C. Hometown: Jacksonville, Fl (Bishop Kenny)

Height: 63

Weight: 290 lbs

Stars: 247 sports – 3 rivals – 3

