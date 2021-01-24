Bencic: Djokovic was the only one who supported us

By Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Saturday January 23, 2021

Belinda Bencic says she’s efforts Novak Djokovic on behalf of the players in hard quarantine in Melbourne, even if the world number 1 received quite a bit of criticism from the Australian public before.

“I would like to welcome the position of Novak Djokovic,” the number 12-ranked Swiss Mathieu Aeschmann told the website 20min.ch. Even though he is [took the heat] he was the only privileged person to move before us, ”Bencic said.

Djokovic communicated with the Australian Open CEO and provided him with a list of recommendations that would help the players. He has been targeted by Australian media for being tone-deaf at a time when the community is deeply concerned about keeping the coronavirus out in Australia, but his efforts have not been wasted for players like Bencic at this difficult time for them.

Bencic is one of 72 players to go through the hard quarantine, which means she won’t be able to leave her room at all, and she says it will be difficult for her to recover in time to achieve a Grand Slam form.

“It’s getting really complicated,” she said. “You shouldn’t expect a high level. I was even thinking about withdrawing from this tournament (WTA 500 the week before the Australian Open) and practicing instead. But I ended up telling myself that a game, even a lost one, was useful before attacking a Grand Slam. “

Wrong surface, but that does not matter to us pic.twitter.com/R8FsdyGafy – Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) January 17, 2021

Bencic says the hardest challenge will be avoiding injuries when she finally gets back on the tennis court.

“The most complicated of all this is the risk of injury,” she said. “The public may not realize that to perform at a high level, our muscles and tendons need to be conditioned. Fourteen days off is huge. I only allow myself such a long vacation once a year. And when I resume, I feel like I have to start over. That’s why you have to be very careful not to get hurt. “

Returning to the topic of Djokovic’s efforts to help the players in harsh quarantine in Melbourne, Bencic says she is not too upset that some of the sport’s top athletes in Adelaide are quarantining under less strict conditions. But she agrees it doesn’t feel completely fair.

“I’m okay with it,” she said. “But on condition that we stop proclaiming everywhere that we support equal treatment. On the other hand, I find it more difficult to live with the fact that in official hotels some have large rooms, others small. I got a bicycle, others didn’t. None of this is fair. “

Belinda Bencic on harsh quarantine and fresh air: Frankly, he can’t open the window. Of course I look forward to playing tennis again. But above all I dream of a deep breath, of fresh air.https://t.co/yliFx4dQcn? – Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) January 24, 2021

Bencic also shared that she and many of her WTA colleagues were surprised when the Australian authorities decided to consider them “close contacts” with the positive Covid-19 tests on their flights and put them all in a harsh quarantine. throw. She says it was not explicitly clear to her based on the correspondence she received from Tennis Australia and the WTA.