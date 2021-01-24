Mentor vs. Olmsted Falls hockey: Cardinals find groove for 8-2 win | Sports in high school

Between periods on January 23 when Mentor welcomed Olmsted Falls, the music mix cycled to a classic with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations”.

On a scary note, that number turns 30 this year.

But it had a timeless message for the hosts tonight.

For the cardinals, the only good vibration let alone a sweet thrill they desire will come when they find melody in the midst of a pandemic-ravaged campaign.

Mentor could feel it in that sense for at least 2 1/2 periods.

Jack O’Donnell, Mitchell Elliott and Mason Klammer each lit the lamp twice to lead the Cardinals to an 8-2 victory.

After a 3-2 win over Hudson on January 22, Mentor (5-3) was a bit flat with his energy in the first 5-10 minutes against the Bulldogs. But the reigning two-time Baron Cup I champion Cardinals quelled that problem with two short goals to build a 3-0 lead after one goal.

“We certainly could have played better,” said O’Donnell. “We had just quarantined half of our team. We’re just trying to get back into the groove. We have some new lines. So we certainly could have played better, but a good win to get back to the groove and come back next week. “

O’Donnell opened the Mentor account at 4:45 from the first and jumped on a loose puck for a snapper between the circles.

But it was a key sequence at the end of the first that got the cardinals rolling, albeit in less than ideal circumstances.

Mentor went on the penalty kill for a double-minor, but still closed a few short-handed counties. Elliott struck at 10:54 AM, followed by O’Donnell at 11:53 AM.

“It was in our zone, and I microchipped it and made it to that getaway,” said O’Donnell. “And I went downstairs and in the end I missed that. I curled up and saw Andrew (McBride), I called for it and I just buried it.”

Mason Klammer cashed in at 1:10 of the second, and Elliott did well with a wrist stickside at 3:49 to open a 5-0 lead.

Eric Toth closed the score for Mentor at 8:45 from the third with a stylish plank.

The cardinals are here now 7-0-1 in their last eight games with Olmsted Falls and 14-1-1 against the Bulldogs since the 2007-08 season.

