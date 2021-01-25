Daytona Sunday Notebook – Sportscar365

*** Some confusion has arisen as to how the results of today’s qualifying race count in the IMSA record book. Sportscar365 understands Sunday’s winners will earn stakes and not race wins, although questions remain about the stats of other parts of the first event of its kind.

*** Forty-two of the 47 starters reached the finish of the Motul Pole Award 100 and different teams chose to park their cars at different stages of the race. Among the cars was No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320 Nissan from Cameron Cassels and Rasmus Lindh.

It was an absolute wreck party, said team principal Brent ONeill. People rode like this, it was the last hour of a 24 hour race, not the qualifying event. Rasmus was very smart and had worked his way up to the first time I decided it wasn’t worth the risk. We have to be at the top next weekend, any damage would be a big setback. “

*** Two cars entered the qualifying race at all, with Team TGM choosing to park its No. 64 Porsche 911 GT3 R for retention for the race, while reported electrical issues were the cause of the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 Nissan is not participating.

*** IMSA has made clarifications to the aero configuration of the Oreca 07 Gibson, in an issued newsletter two hours before the qualifying race. The clarifications were centered around the minimum rear wing angle and positions for the French-built prototype, which faces competition from Dallara and Ligier in Daytona.

*** As was the case in today’s race, there will be a shared start between the prototypes (DPi, LMP2, LMP3) and the production-based GTLM and GTD entries in the Rolex 24. Sportscar365 understands that it is still it must be decided whether the same format will apply for the rest of the season.

*** LMP2 class winner Mikkel Jensen said Cetilar Racings Dallara P217 Gibson has a noticeable advantage in straight line speed over the Oreca 07 Gibson. Daytona marks the first IMSA event for the LMP2 spec Dallara.

*** Despite the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R’s remarkable success in its debut IMSA season, the car is still looking for its first long-distance victory. Nick Tandy said the team’s goal this year is to win major races by 2021.

*** Bill Auberlen is the most winning driver in IMSA history, but he had never won a qualifying race. It’s cool to win something new, ”he said.

*** Auberlen echoed the thoughts of DPi race winner Felipe Nasr as he wondered if each team was showing their true potential in the qualifying race. They wanted us to race, and we race, he said. If you are punished for this, it would be a mockery.

*** Auberlen suggested that paying full race points for the qualifying race instead of the qualifying points scale would provide enough incentive for all teams and manufacturers to show their full hand.

*** A total of five cars, including the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 and No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, served a three minute stop and holding penalty for incorrect overshoot during the first full course warning.

*** Only one car sustained notable damage in the race, with Christina Nielsen’s No. 88 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche hit the barriers at the bus stop after checking because of the traffic ahead of us through a slow LMP3 and GTLM car.

*** Nielsen and co-driver Earl Bamber finished 14th in class, six laps down.

*** The Wright Motorsports chassis change came exactly one year on the day Black Swan Racing bought Wright’s car following an accident during opening practice for the Rolex 24 last year.

*** Thomas Blam, Chief Strategist of Flying Lizard Motorsports and K-PAX Racing, has joined Wright Motorsports and the Rolex 24 this weekend, as well as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. It has not yet been decided whether Blam will stay on board with the team for the rest of the season.

*** While missing this weekend’s event and the Rolex 24 due to visa-related COVID-19 issues, Bill Riley confirmed that Felipe Fraga will be in the # 74 of the Riley Motorsports Ligier LMP3 for the remainder of the season, starting in Sebring .

*** Riley told Sportscar365 that he was amazed at the level of the LMP2 cars competing in the Rolex 24. “If you had a crystal ball, you might have thought a little differently,” said Riley. “But the cost of getting into WeatherTech LMP3 is by far the best way to go.”

*** Despite being ready for a full entry into Pilot Challenge for one car, Riley said he has continued to work “really hard” to get a second Toyota GR Supra GT4 on the grid, possibly for a mid-way debut. The season.

Ryan Myrehn contributed to this report







John Dagys is the founder and editor-in-chief of Sportscar365. Dagys worked as a motorsport correspondent for FOXSports.com and SPEED Channel for eight years and has contributed to numerous other motorsport publications around the world. Please contact John