Hawkeye specialists Caleb Shudak, Austin Spiewak will return in 2021





The good news keeps coming for the 2021 Iowa soccer team. Two pivotal special team players plan to return for their sixth-year senior seasons, the Register has learned. Starting long snapper Austin Spiewak and placekicker Caleb Shudak will return with direct knowledge of their decisions, according to multiple sources. The two are roommates and are excited to be on the field together this year, one source said. No one knows more than the Hawkeyes and 22-year-old national team manager Kirk Ferentz how valuable a good kick game can be. In 2019 placekicker Keith Duncan was a US consensus after converting 29 field goals at the Big Ten Conference. In 2020, punter Tory Taylor was named a freshman all-American and Big Ten’s punter of the year. But now Iowa stands for life after Duncan, who was fantastic in Iowa for five years. And Shudak’s return couldn’t be better news. Ferentz has repeatedly reported that Shudak was neck-and-neck with Duncan in a shocking battle ahead of the 2019 season. Duncan barely got the nod and eventually became so reliable (52 of 63 on field goals in his career in Iowa, including perfect inside 30 meters and multiple game winners) that Shudak never got a normal chance for placements. However, Shudak (five feet tall, 178 pounds) has been Iowa’s excellent kick-off man each for the past two years. The son of former Iowa State kicker Jeff Shudak and Council Bluffs resident has a slightly stronger leg than Duncan. Spiewak, meanwhile, gives Iowa a sense of reliability in the punt and kick competitions. The senior from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, started Iowa last season. They join two fellow senior starters Matt Hankins (a four-year corner back) and Zach VanValkenburg (a defensive second-team end of all the Big Ten) who would otherwise have used up their qualification who choose to return in 2021. Because of the COVID. -19 pandemic, the 2020 season did not count as a year in which players were eligible. Iowa also got a big boost with center Tyler Linderbaum, a Rimington Trophy finalist, who announced he would be returning to Iowa for his fourth year. Hawkeye players are returning to campus for winter conditioning training this week.

