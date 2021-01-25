No. 9/10 Women’s hockey takes down Mercyhurst 4-1





Next game: at Lindenwood 1/29/2021 | 8:10 pm (ET) UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa. Penn State No. 9/10 women’s hockey team completed the weekend sweep of conference foe Mercyhurst on Sunday afternoon with a solid 4-1 win at Pegula Ice Arena. Mercyhurst’s two-game sweep was Penn State’s first since December 12-13, 2014, when the Nittany Lions knocked out the sixth-ranked Lakers twice on home ice. Penn State (8-1-1, 8-1-1 CHA) had four different goalscorers for the afternoon, three of which came in the first period by freshmen Kiara Zanon (Fairport, NY) and Olivia Wallin (Oakville, Ontario) and junior Rene Gangarosa (Rochester, NY). Freshmen Jess Ciarrocchi (West Chester, Pa.) Scored her first career goal late in the third period to seal victory. Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun made 26 saves in the game to improve to 8-1-1, good enough for the nation’s third-best winning percentage among goalkeepers at .875. Mercyhurst (3-4-1, 3-4-1 CHA) scored his only goal in the first period off the stick from Chantal Ste-Croix. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State wasted little time getting ahead with Zanon’s goal at 2:25 in the first period. She then picked up the loose puck From Natalie Heising nice ride to the net. Zanon’s goal was her fifth of the season. The Nittany Lions continued the pressure in the attacking end, earning their second goal at 6:27 am from Wallin. After a nice play on the blue line to keep the puck in the zone Jessica Adolfsson Zanon put Wallin in the slot and she ripped a wrist shot just below the crossbar to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead. Mercyhurst bounced back at 11:04 in the first on Chantal Ste-Croix’s second goal of the season to cut the lead to just one, but the Nittany Lions gathered a reaction with only 1:31 left in the first period to the two win back. purpose benefit. A Mercyhust turnover enabled the Nittany Lions to engage in the offensive end and Julie Gough’s center pass pushed through the slot from under the goal line. Lyndie Lobdell tapped the puck in the direction of Gangarosa and her wrist shot from the blue line flew into a Mercyhurst defender and in for the junior’s first goal of the season. Penn State’s penalty-killing unit was great all weekend and it came back strongly in the second period by slowing down all three of Mercyhurst’s power plays and allowing only three shots to the net. The Penn State team’s lockdown game continued into the third period as the Nittany Lions made it very difficult for the Lakers to create opportunities for quality scoring. The Nittany Lions iced the game with just 2:21 left when Ciarrocchi crashed the net and scored from a rebound during a rush into the attacking zone with Maeve Connolly . GAME NOTES & STATS Penn State’s penalty killing unit went 9-for-9 for the weekend after going clear four times in Sunday’s game.

With five goals each scored, Wallin and Zanon are second in the country among all freshman skaters in goals. Wallin had a team-best seven shots on target for the game and Zanon is leading all freshman skaters in the country with 1.3 points per game after her two-point effort on Sunday.

Lobdell’s seventh run (all assists) gets all CHA defenders going so far.

Penn State retains its spot at the top of the CHA standings with 17 points, two points ahead of second place Robert Morris. The Nittany Lions currently have the tiebreaker over the Colonials thanks to a head-to-head record (2-0). NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions will travel to Lindenwood next weekend, January 29-30.







