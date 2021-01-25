Champions League kicks off tonight | Local sports





THE inaugural Table Tennis Champions League will be served at two locations tonight. This six-week match for A1 and A2 players is only the second to take place in the sport since the Silver Bowl Championships was the first sporting event to be halted in the country last March 14 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19). Please note that last month’s QPCC (Queens Park Cricket Club) match was for juniors only. In today’s first game, the newly formed Renegades, made up of five former WASA Club players, will be entertaining Southerners at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe from 6:30 PM. And title favorites QPCC Parkites will be hosting Solo Crusaders from 7pm at their Indoor Racquet Center, Queens Park Oval, St Clair. Parkites are led by Guyanas Shermar Britton and 17-year-old Derron Douglas, who finished third and fourth in the country respectively in the 19th season. The high-performance team also includes top ten players Aaron Edwards and Joshua Maxwell, as well as Brittany Joseph, the nation’s top-ranked female player, and Tobagonian Javier King. Chloe Fraser, who dominated the Under-11 and 13 categories for Parkites in 19, will play with Crusaders, who will welcome former United States national champions Anthony Sandfly Brown and Dayanand Maharaj, based in the United States, to this match. Former top ten player Andrew Alexander, improved 19-year-old Nkosi Rouse, Billy Guo and Express reporter Kwame Laurence are the others on the roster. Yuvraaj Dookram, who finished 2018 at number 2 in the rankings after being the best player in the country for the previous two seasons, will return after a two-year absence from Renegades. The team also includes former national top ten players Kenneth Parmanand, Ancil Russell, Frankly Seechan and Kirk Mohammed. David Mahabir has also been registered, but the Canada-based player who became the country’s oldest league champion in 2013 at the age of 62 has not yet arrived in the country. Kevin Redhead, a former No. 1 player in the country more than a decade ago, returns after more than five years for a Southerners outfit, which also includes Wayne Oudit, Ishwar Sookoonsingh and former top ten players Terry Corbin and Anson Lowkie. is just one game tomorrow, with Survivors hosting WASA in Endeavor at 6:30 PM Seven teams take part in two rounds of round-robin (home-and-away) action to crown the champion around mid-March. TEAMS: QPCC PARKITES S. Britton, D. Douglas, A. Edwards, J. Maxwell, B. Joseph, J. King. WASA Curtis Humphreys, Alaric Humphreys, Kyle Borneo, Vinoo Maraj, Daveon Humphreys. DABADIE YOUTH Anson Wellington, Everton Sorzano, Edwin Humphreys, Declan John, Sarvesh Mungal, Sherdon Pierre, Carlisle Cleveland. SURVIVORS Isa Mohammed, Riad Abasali, Musaahib Newaj, Michael Fong, Sharaaz Ali, Rafael Mohammed, Saleem Mohammed. RENEGADES F. Seechan, K. Parmanand, A. Russell, Y. Dookram, K. Mohammed, D. Mahabir. SOLO CRUSADERS N. Rouse, A. Alexander, K. Laurence, A. Brown, C. Fraser, D. Maharaj, B. Guo. ZUIDERNERS W. Outit, A. Lowkie, I. Sookoonsingh, T. Corbin, K. Redhead.







