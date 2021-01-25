Notre Dame football-wide reception room full of potential, little experience // UHND.com

Perhaps the biggest difference between Notre Dame and Alabama in their 2020 College Football Playoff game at the Rose Bowl was the talent difference at the wide receiver. The Crimson Tide had Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith run wild with another 1st round talent, Jaylen Waddle, injured on the sidelines. The Fighting Irish didn’t have nearly the same firepower. It was the same story in 2018 when Clemson’s ridiculously wide receiving corps tore up a temporarily depleted Irish secondary in the Cotton Bowl. In 2021, the wide Notre Dame football reception area will have more groundbreaking talent, but sadly there will be little experience.

Notre Dame wide receivers leave

Javon McKinley – 53 receptions, 985 yards, 7 TDs

– 53 receptions, 985 yards, 7 TDs Bennett Skowronek – 129 receptions, 1,856 yards, 13 TDs (includes Northwestern career stats before transfer)

Notre Dame loses its first and third leading receiver in terms of receiving yards from the 2020 season to the NFL at Javon McKinley and Bennett Skowronek. Neither was given to being a leading receiver for the Irish at this point last year. McKinley was a 5th year senior who had failed to live up to his recruiting rankings to date and Skowronek was a graduate transfer from Northwestern who had never played for the Fighting Irish.

Both McKinley and Skowronek individually exceeded expectations, while the position group as a whole fell very short of expectations. Neither was expected to be the main recipients of the Irish at this point last year. Still, injuries and the persistent lack of production of young recipients forced both into prominent, fledgling roles.

Both had their moments in 2020. McKinley’s three 100+ yard outings in the last four games showed the talent that made him a four-star recruit five years ago. Still, McKinley’s plays generally came in at 50/50 disputed catches – not the kind of catch and run plays that have become the staple of the Tuscaloosa, Death Valley and Columbus offenses.

Skowronek was the obese recipient of the possession he expected to come, but he was, overly general, not the kind of recipient the opponents roamed. The two had duplicative skills rather than complementary, which played a part in Notre Dame’s offensive battle in the ACC Championship Game and Rose Bowl.

Both are likely to receive an NFL salary in 2021, so the wide recipient position problem in 2020 wasn’t raw talent. The problem was that Notre Dame didn’t have enough speed on the position. Last year there was speed on the selection. It just couldn’t get on the field.

Notre Dame wide receivers return

Notre Dame has eight recipients returning in 2021, but only one has played extensively so far.

Avery Davis – 39 receptions, 476 yards, 4 TDs (5th, 2 year eligibility)

– 39 receptions, 476 yards, 4 TDs (5th, 2 year eligibility) Kevin Austin – 6 receptions, 108 yards, 0 TDs (SR, 2 years of eligibility)

– 6 receptions, 108 yards, 0 TDs (SR, 2 years of eligibility) Braden Lenzy – 18 receptions, 317 yards, 3 TDs (SR, 3 years of eligibility)

– 18 receptions, 317 yards, 3 TDs (SR, 3 years of eligibility) Joe Wilkins – 7 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD (SR, 3 years of eligibility)

– 7 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD (SR, 3 years of eligibility) Lawrence Keys – 18 receptions, 185 yards, O TD (SR, 3 years of eligibility)

– 18 receptions, 185 yards, O TD (SR, 3 years of eligibility) Jordan Johnson – 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years)

– 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years) Xavier Watts – 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years)

– 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years) Jay Brunelle – 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years)

– 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 4 years) Micah Jones – 0 receptions (SO, eligible for 3 years)

* Reminder – All remaining qualifying totals include the NCAA’s free year of eligibility for the 2020 season.

In 2020, injuries hit Notre Dame’s wide receiver room hard. Kevin Austin’s highly anticipated debut was derailed by a summer injury that required surgery. That injury then flared up again shortly after returning to the field, resulting in Austin catching just a single pass for 18 yards. Austin sat out 2019 with a suspension, but terrorized the Irish defense on the scout team. He would finally start terrorizing opposing defenses in 2020. That never happened, and now Austin is entering his senior season just as McKinley has entered 2020 – a highly recruited player yet to play for that rankings.

Likewise, Braden Lenzy’s 2020 campaign was sabotaged by an injury – in his case, a bad hamstring that could never reach 100%. A healthy Lenzy flashed groundbreaking speed during the 2019 season, justifying the # 25 jersey he was wearing at the time. After 454 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs in reserve in 2019, he scored just 71 and a single touchdown in 2020.

Fighting Irish’s 2020 bout would have looked very different if Lenzy and Austin had both been in full health all season. Austin was expected to follow in Chase Claypool’s footsteps, and Lenzy would be the x-factor that the speed defense had to worry about constantly. Instead, both mainly played the role of spectators. Instead, they were both spectators for most of the season.

In the absence of Austin and Lenzy, Avery Davis was the only other wide receiver to really take the opportunity to play. The quarterback turned, ran back, turned the cornerback, became wide receiver and found a home as receiver in 2020. His numbers weren’t overwhelming, but he made two of the biggest plays of the year in the 4th quarter against Clemson in November – a 53-yard catch down the seam to set up the game tie touchdown he also landed. It looked like he was about to build on that achievement for a strong close to the year by following it with a 2-reception, 70-yard out against Boston College, but caught in the last four games of the year Davis combined only six passes for just 45 yards.

We got a glimpse of Joe Wilkins early in the 2020 season, and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why we didn’t see him again. When he was on the field, he showed good hands and the ability to open. It also flashed a bit more outside speed than we saw from McKinley or Skowronek. For whatever reason, we didn’t see him much in the second half of the season.

Lawrence Keys had a difficult year between being unavailable, presumably for COVID reasons at one point, and injuries at other times. Like Lenzy, he has the speed to use this attack very much, but he hasn’t been on the field enough to take advantage of it.

One of the bigger storylines in the broad host corps in 2020 was the lack of playtime for young broad receivers. Jordan Johnson arrived with a 5 star rating and flashed into camp very early, but he didn’t get a single catch all season. We also heard good things about Xavier Watts, but he couldn’t smell the field either. Classmate Jay Brunelle was a non-factor after an off-season injury.

The inability to get freshman-wide receivers ready to play has unfortunately been a common occurrence for Notre Dame football even older than current wide receivers coach Del Alexander. It would be easy to pin the lack of preparedness of even talented frosh like Johnson squarely on Alexander’s shoulders, but we’ve seen the same thing among his predecessors. That is a trend that this staff must reverse.

At the same time, it’s hard to look at Notre Dame’s football roster and find a position where the Irish have as much depth and talent as they’ve gotten so little production. That is an indictment against Alexander, because he faces a low season in which he has to replace two starters.

Notre Dame wide receivers arrive

That trend needs to be reversed quickly, as Notre Dame has just signed one of the best broad receiver classes in program history.

Deion Colzie – 4 stars, # 98 overall

– 4 stars, # 98 overall Lorenzo Styles – 4 stars, # 115 overall

– 4 stars, # 115 overall Jayden Thomas – 4 stars, # 308 overall

When Thomas committed after Notre Dame already committed Colzie and Styles, I wrote that this is the kind of group that has the ability to close the talent gap for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have simply not drawn a journey in the 20 years this website has been in existence with this talent with such complementary skills.

Styles come from a run-first program and aren’t the most polished of the group, but he’s the most explosive, and you can’t coach or develop that. Colzie is a prototypical number 1 receiver with size and speed. Thomas is not that tall, but is thicker and can be a chain mover.

Unlike the seniors class recipients, this can’t be a group we’re still talking about from a potential versus production standpoint as they enter their higher seasons.

2021 Notre Dame Wide Receiver Outlook

In a perfect world, Austin and Lenzy are back at 100%, and Johnson sweeps through a frustrating freshman season and gets into the spring ball with a mission to win a starter roll. We don’t live in a perfect world, though, and right now Notre Dame can’t rely solely on Austin to recover and pick up where he left off in 2019 as a monster of the scout team.

Notre Dame must achieve more speed on the field at receiver this year. They’ve had enough of it in the wide reception room, but until now it was either not available (injuries / suspension) or couldn’t take advantage of the talent they have (Johnson). That must change in 2021.

Some of the receiver’s issues can be addressed schematically by getting more creative with how Fighting Irish’s attack uses movement and creates mismatches, but a lot of it will come down to preparing their talented players and on the field.

Austin could still very well live up to the billing to be a # 1 receiver, but if he doesn’t, Notre Dame must have Johnson or Watts or one of the freshmen ready. If Lenzy can’t get back to the big speed threat he was in 2019, Notre Dame must find a way to get Keys of Styles ready to be that threat.

When we consider the sheer numbers and talent that Notre Dame generally has, there should be no excuses in 2021. This must be a strong position. If not, something is wrong.