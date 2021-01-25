Women’s Tennis Tops D1 North Dakota in Exhibition Action





SIOUX FALLS, SD The Augustana women’s tennis team was at the top of North Dakota 5-2 on Sunday in practice action. The action is the first for the Vikings since the end of spring 2020 ended unbeaten at 13-0. While Augustana played as an exhibit, it was the regular season opener for North Dakota. The Vikings collected the doubles after winning all three games. Valeriya Monko and Florentia Hadjigeorgiou teamed up at number 1 in doubles to win 6-3. Laura Arce Vieyra and Grace Goble played No. 2 doubles and won 6-4. Number three doubles were played by Alexandra Kistanova and Emily Granson and claimed a 6-4 win. “I was really proud of our women and the calmness they showed today,” said Augustana, head coach Marc Kurtz said. “We have a young team and they were ready from the first pitch. We played great in the doubles with the sweep. Augustana achieved victories in singles at No. 1, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 in the exhibition. Monko won 7-6, 6-4 in the top singles. Goble took the win at No. 4 with a 6-3, 7-6 score. Kistanova fought for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-2, victory over No. 5 singles, while Granson scored a 6-2, 7-6 and won at No. 6 singles. The Fighting Hawks were chosen third in their preseason poll. “This was exactly the kind of competition we needed to prepare for the season,” added Kurtz. “We will rest and prepare for some important regional competitions this weekend.” Augustana’s men also played a few shows against North Dakota, falling 7-0 on Saturday and 6-1 on Sunday. “We ran into a strong men’s team from North Dakota this weekend,” said Kurtz. “We had some great individual performances and I was happy with the way we played doubles. “ Cade Damgaard and North Knewtson played No. 1 doubles and won both games this weekend. We played solid singles and it was good to go out and compete. “ The aforementioned Damgaard and Knewtson had doubles victories with scores of 6-3 and 7-5 respectively on Saturday and Sunday. Damgaard also played heavily at No. 1 on Sunday, before falling 6-4, 1-6 and 9-10. The lone win in singles came by at number 6 Tory Shafer on Sunday when he won 6-2, 6-1. “We have a few weeks to recover and then we will recover on February 6 against Mount Marty,” said Kurtz. –GoAugie.com–

