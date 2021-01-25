Schools Roundup Marlborough boys hockey survives Algonquin





Collin Tunnera scored the winning goal of the game with seven seconds to go, as Marlborough’s hockey (4-0) was able to squeak at Navin Rink by Algonquin (2-2), 3-2 on Saturday. Sam Miele assisted on all three goals, while Matt Farrell scored two goals himself. As usual, another goal match against Algonquin, Panthers coach Mike OBrien said. I was happy that the team was not discouraged from giving up a two goal lead and was able to focus on the winning goal for the last five minutes. Marlborough hosts Nashoba on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm MEDWAY 5, NORTON 3: Sophomore Dan OBrien scored two goals and recorded two assists to lead Medway (4-0) to a win over Norton to keep the Mustangs unbeaten. Junior Ryan Gagnon scored a goal and had two helpers, while sophomores Kavveh Bahery and Jackson Bridges each scored a goal in the win. Senior Ryan Moran made 15 saves. Medway hosts Dedham Wednesday at 4pm at the Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin. BELLINGHAM 2, DEDHAM 2: Senior Brad Swain and junior Jameson Eldridge each scored a goal when Bellingham (0-2-1) played a 2-2 draw against Dedham. Swain, Thomas Mailhot, Roger Belanger and John Todd have all included assists. Good fight for both teams, said Blackhawks coach Joe Robidoux. Proud of my teams who compete on level and intensity. Bellingham hosts Dover-Sherborn / Weston Tuesdays at the Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin at 7:30 pm WACHUSETT 2, WESTBOROUGH 1: Drew Lewis-Keddy scored the only goal for Westborough, but the Rangers’ comeback attempt fell short in a heavy loss to Wachusett. We came back strongly in the second half, pulling in a goal halfway through the period after a shot from Drew Lewis-Keddy, said Westborough coach David Belbin. It was a hard-fought, even match from both sides. The Rangers will play Shrewsbury on NorthStar Rink on Wednesday at 7:30 am. NORWOOD 6, HOLLISTON 1: Sophomore Rhys Duncan scored his first varsity goal of his career, but it wasn’t enough as Holliston (0-2) fell to Norwood. Senior goalkeeper Nico Quatromoni was laced with 42 shots and stopped 36 of them in the loss. Norwood played very well, said Panthers coach Mike Dutcher. We couldn’t match their speed and intensity and couldn’t generate anything offensive. Holliston will play against Ashland in Loring Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Girls basketball FRANKLIN 59, TAUNTON 10: Junior Olivia Quinn led the way with a team-high 13 points as Franklin (6-0) drove to a massive win over Taunton for the 31st straight win. Elizabeth Wilson came in with eight points and Kaleigh Houlihan added seven points to the win. It was a great defensive effort on the part of our entire team, said Panthers coach John Leighton. Franklin hosts Mansfield on Tuesdays at 7pm

