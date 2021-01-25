Table of changes to help isolated players

The Australian summer calendar has been updated A complication of quarantining a player. In addition, they will be played Melbourne, Two are open from 3 to 6 February and from 8 to 11 February Conditioning tennis.

First week of Australian Open Renovated to help 72 players are in quarantine For a period of 14 days to get the best possible preparation and training opportunities, “the organization also contacted and added:” After intensive consultation between the players and the rounds, Tennis Australia Design a new schedule, taking into account the limited time for which many players had to prepare. “

Now there will be three events WTA 500Both were originally scheduled for Sunday January 31 through Saturday February 6. A third event will be added for people who were unable to train and will take place between Wednesday 3rd and Sunday 7th February.

The two events ATP And the ATP cup It will be delayed for 24 hours. The two events ATP 250 Starts Monday, February 1, each with a size greater than 56 in the Single Master Draw, while ATP cup It starts on Tuesday, February 2.

This was a particularly difficult time for athletes in strict quarantine and we, along with WTA And the ATPWe strive to do everything we can to help. ” Craig Tilly, Director Australian Open “These changes have been made in the opening events to give 72 players some extra time to prepare. We’ll also be prioritizing them for things like workout sessions, the gym, and ice baths. “