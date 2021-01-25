Sports
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards, January 24, 2021
Rudy Gay led off the fourth with a few free throws to give San Antonio their biggest lead of the game.
Russell Westbrook, who has never been a great shooter, hit a corner kick three. However, he missed his next, and Keldon found Rudy’s intransition for a reverse jam.
The Spurs had done a fantastic job of cutting sales, but looked shoddy when a pass rolled into the backcourt and was recovered by the Wiz. Johnson recovered extremely well, forcing a miss right at the basket and then going the other way in the transition for a lay-up from error.
Beal kept on scoring, but Murray turned a corner three without hesitation.
Jakob Poeltl and Rudy Gay joined Dejounte, Lonnie and Keldon and tightened the defenses. Poeltl stopped Beal by the edge and fought well when he got up a three, but he hit. Lonnie answered with his own three and moved the lead back to eight.
Aldridge came in, knocked down the shot, blocking one and affecting the other by the edge. Lonnie finished a break with an acrobatic finger roll, then missed a three. It was still in the cylinder when Rudy Gay tapped it, but officials missed it much to Washington’s dismay.
After another stop, Patty pumped to the arch to shake his man, took a drop and deflated him. In transition again, Dejounte found Patty in the corner for a triple and the second triple double of his season and career. That made it a 15-1 run for San Antonio, putting the game out of reach late.
LaMarcus Aldridge quadrupled his point total for the game with his first three tries in the second half. Pop seemed unhappy with Keldon’s defense, so he put Vassell in.
Vassell made an extra pass to Lonnie for three and then tried to set up Aldridge’s turn three in the transition.
Aldridge’s scoring went up to start the third, but his defense remained a problem. Bradley Beal drilled an open 3 with Aldridge playing drop cover. That same strategy helped him block Russell Westbrook near the next possession, but also gave Jerome Robinson an open mid-range jumper he hit to even out the game at 61.
After the time-out, Vassell hit another triple, but Beal defeated him on another back-cut to tie another lay-up. Vassell answered that with another three on a pass from DeMar. Aldridge extended the lead with another jumper, taking him off the floor 5-6 for 11 points in the period.
Vassell showed that his hand was also ringing off the hook, making his third triple of the quarter.
Beal kept scoring and came to 15th in the quarter, but San Antonio was too hot for a team. Keldon got back to the cup, and Patty scored a pick and roll basket in every way possible: He pulled up from the center, then from three, and then all the way to the basket.
With the passage of time in the quarter, Patty went to ISO and hit a stepback three-and-1.
San Antonio led to the fourth with 85-77.
Poeltl got his second block of the game against Russell Westbrook on the brink, and Gay leveled at 26 with a three out of three threat. Turnover on the edge for Washington led to a fastbreak that ended with an open lay-up for Mills, who just missed it.
Dejounte Murray threw a pass to Devin Vassell for three to put San Antonio ahead. Vassell then created his own turnaround in paint for a bucket.
When Dejounte downed a rebound, he threw a Tom Brady-esque deep ball to Mills, who this time completed the lay-in. Beal was given a few buckets to even the match at 35.
Johnson forced a ride and missed a tightly contested look at the rim. The next time Lonnie landed, he found it open at the arch, where he shot down a high bow shot. DeRozan went to the edge to extend the lead a bit, but Beal hit everyone in an alley behind the door and Pop took time out to talk to the culprits.
Beal scored again on a back door. The Spurs answered as DeMar drove and kicked him into the corner. The ball swung all the way around the horn and Keldon charged on the last catch for a bucket.
Walker picked up a plate and carried it from coast to coast for a lay-up.
Then he picked up a bargain, but couldn’t finish in transition again. He reached the line on the next possession and hit both.
San Antonio was leading 48-47 at half time.
DeMar DeRozan attacked the edge in pick and roll, but missed the shot badly. The San Antonio defenses were confused, leaving Aldridge guarding Beal in space. That resulted in a drive and kick for an open turn three that was about a half-hearted match by Aldridge.
After Russell Westbrook teased his way to the edge for a bucket, Aldridge and Keldon Johnson both failed to close the same corner for another open three.
Dejounte Murray used an Aldridge screen to make room for a jumper he hit. He also set up Aldridge with open pick and pop jumpers, but they didn’t fall.
DeMar came on the line for free throws, and after stopping possession of the ball with second and third chances for Washington, Johnson drove for one and one in the transition to make it 8-7.
Washington responded with a 7-2 run with Robin Lopez in the middle of things as a rollman. He fired two shots at close range and found a shooter in the same right corner for three more. In fact, the Wizards made more threes from that spot than the Spurs had attempted from deep until then. The only brand for San Antonio was an Aldridge jumper.
Lonnie Walker IV pulled-up from the middle to become the fifth starter to score. However, the scoring was not as big as the scoring odds, as they shot only 4-16 off the floor while Washington built an early 21-11 lead. Rudy Gay got off the couch and hit out of the middle class to cut it down to single digits.
After the time-out, DeRozan was the lone starter with the bench unit. He drove and found Jakob Poeltl under the basket. It went up sharply and was rejected by the bottom of the net, then corrected the course and launched it from the top.
DeRozan attacked for a lay-up, then went to Rudy Gay for a made jersey. As the shot clock ticked, he found Poeltl at the top of the key, clearing out a rare jumper, his tallest in a Spurs uniform according to the broadcast crew. It also protected the rim very well.
Patty Mills went to the edge for a smooth reverse, then Gay missed a rabbit and Mills sniffed the putback.
San Antonio trailed 26-23 after the first quarter.
Pregame
San Antonio is looking for a bounce-back win against a gritty Washington Wizards team that hasn’t played in about two weeks due to problems with the coronavirus.
Before the game, Coach Gregg Popovich and Lonnie Walker IV tried to put themselves in the shoes of their opponents, recognizing the challenges of rust and conditioning, but wary that these players will be well rested and excited to get out again. to go.
Coach Pop said Dejounte Murray will start after spraining his ankle early in the loss against the Mavericks, leaving the game. He said his young point guard really matured this year.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
When where: Sunday, 7 p.m., San Antonio
All-time series record: Tracks represent 66-42
Last season: Teams split series 1-1
Season series: First meeting
Last meeting: Wizards won 138-132. November 20, 2019
Wizards’ Final Game: Won against Suns, 128-107
Last game of Spurs: Lost versus Mavericks, 122-117
Wizards’ last 10 games / streak: 3-7, won 1
Spurs’ last 10 games / streak: 6-4, lost 2
Wizards’ Injury / Inactive Report: Deni Avdija, OUT; Davis Bertans, OUT; Troy Brown Jr., OUT; Thomas Bryant, OUT; Rui Hachimura, OUT; Raul Neto, DAY TO DAY; Ish Smith, OFF; Moritz Wagner, OUT; Russell Westbrook, ACTIVE
Spurs’ injury / inactive report: Drew Eubanks: OUT (health / safety protocols); Dejounte Murray, ACTIVE (single); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (knee); Derrick White: OUT (teen);
Spurs lose to Murray, lose to Mavericks
San Antonio lost one of their best players in one of the first plays of their game against the Dallas Mavericks. They went down with Dejounte Murray in the locker room at 18, but gathered and fought to the end.
The Spurs went on a 14-2-run late in the fourth inning to make it a one-point game with one minute to go, but couldn’t find the shot to cover the run with a win. Luka Doncic scored 36 points, 11 assists and 9 boards, and he got enough help to beat San Antonio 122-117, making them 8-8 a year.
After the game, coach Gregg Popovich said he expects Dejounte to be okay after flipping his ankle. He felt the team had done a great job digging out an early hole and fighting to the last buzzer.
“I told them I was very proud of what they did tonight,” Popovich said. “We dug a hole for ourselves like we often have novice games, but as the game went on we got more and more aggressive, more and more physical, communicated better and didn’t admit them after they dropped 18. I was really proud of them, They did well. We missed a few shots, they made a few shots, playtime. “
