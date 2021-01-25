Viewers rage over ‘shocking’ BBL controversy

Josh Philippe was fired after a shocking appeal from LBW against the Hobart Hurricanes. Photo: Fox Sports / Getty

Cricket fans are appealing for the use of DRS in the Big Bash League after another controversy in Sunday night’s game between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.

The Hurricanes increased their chances of the final with a seven-point win that brought them to the top five, with each team having one more game to play.

‘SHOW SOME RESPECT’: Ugly new fallout in Australia Day caused a stir

‘DO YOUR HISTORY’: Mundine slapping PM during Australia Day comments

GUTLESS: Cricket photo comes back to bite Scott Morrison

However, the win was somewhat overshadowed by another umpire controversy with Sixers opener Josh Philippe being the recipient of a brutally harsh LBW call-up.

Philippe got 12 runs on a pitch whose ball-tracking repetitions showed he was high and well off his leg stump.

The batsman may have been lucky enough to survive an LBW roll call in the previous period, with replays showing the ball snapping through the top of the stumps.

However, the delivery the Sixers batsman did get out wasn’t even close, prompting an angry backlash from commentator Andrew Symonds and viewers who labeled referees’ standard this season as the worst they’ve ever seen.

Speaking earlier in the competition about using the technology that is available, that you can fix that situation out there with what we have, Symonds said.

I just want to see some common sense. Look at the height of that, it put him on the thigh cushion. I know he’s not a tall man, but that’s his leg down. It’s a real shame for the game. Philippe had to spend some time there to give his side a real chance here.

The state of this BBL referee is absolutely dire Martin Murray-Brown (@ MurrayB85) January 24, 2021

If @RTLnews can show a DRS replay, we can certainly use it in the match. Umpire can be a tough performance, but so @RTLnews has often said this season that bad decisions drive the best players away from the BBL. Let’s use the technology we have!#commonsemseplease # BBL10 Alex’s considered opinion (@TalkswithAl) January 24, 2021

Referee level in BBL has been worse that I’ve ever seen!

No wonder Cricket Australia is known for cheap referees.# BBL10 #SYSvsHBH Michael Porter (@Educated_Writer) January 24, 2021

Sorry @BBL the level of umpire is shocking in this competition! FFS uses the available technology instead of having games screwed up by sub-standard referees Jim (@ CarJim67) January 24, 2021

@BBL please bring in the DRS as referee is pathetic. Vijay Rajguru (@ VijayRa17417814) January 24, 2021

Worst Referee # BBL10 continues, Given not out in the 1st LBW-call while hitting almost 50% of the stumps, but in the 2nd LBW-call by Phillippe who missed stumps called out by the Umpire.

Bring DRS into BBL10 @BBL @CricketAus # BBL10 Rcbvk18 (@ rcbvk06) January 24, 2021

Hobart openers brought in a profit

Story continues

Matthew Wade and Darcy Short produced the biggest partnership of the BBL season to lead the Hurricanes to a victory that leaves the fate of the finale in their own hands.

Deployed on Sunday night to hit the MCG, the Hurricanes immediately took on the task, with Wade and Short both blowing half a century in a 145-run opening position of 87 balls.

It laid the platform for a major hurricane totaling 8-188.

In response, Jordan Silk (78) and Moises Henriques (43) drove his luck through two dropped catches.

The Sixers got 20 runs in the final against Riley Meredith, including two no-balls, but just fell short 8-181.

“It was a good win, but it was probably a lot more difficult than it should have been in the end,” said Wade.

“Clearly Riley would be very disappointed with the way he finished, and the scoreboard looks very flattering on their side.”

The Hurricanes also took the bonus point in a result that took them to fifth place.

It means they can now secure a place in the final with victory over last-seeded Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

The Sixers have already qualified and can still finish the regular season at the top of the table if the results are to their liking.

Test batsman Wade (86 out of 44) starred for the Hurricanes in hitting 10 fours and three sixes, while Short (72 off 52) hit seven fours and three sixes.

Test batsman Matthew Wade starred in the Hurricanes’ victory. Photo: Getty

Sean Abbott (2-32) ended up removing both Hobart openers, while Jake Ball (2-44) and Ben Dwarshuis (2-39) also got multiple wickets when six fell in the last three overs.

The Sixers brawl kept the score below 190 after it looked like it would rise above 200.

Moises Henriques was dropped twice by Short – at 3 and 32 – and defeated four sixes when the Sixers reached 3-100 from 11 overs.

But Sandeep Lamichhane (2-24) turned Hobart’s game around and removed Henriques and Dan Christian (0) in consecutive deliveries.

Nathan Ellis took 3-36 and found himself unfortunate that he had not claimed more wickets.

He thought he’d pitched Dwashuis to a golden duck when the ball cut off the bail, which lit up but didn’t get dislodged.

Dawid Malan also dropped Silk, who was then at 60, from Ellis’ bowling.

It turned out to be almost costly when Silk threatened to drag the Sixers to a remarkable victory before throwing himself overboard in the final.

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.