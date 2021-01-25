USC Women’s Tennis kicks off 2021 campaign with victory over Denver





Ladies tennis | January 24, 2021 LOS ANGELES – The No. 17 ranked Women of Troy defeated Denver today (Jan. 24) 4-1 in the first game of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Malibu, California. A rainy day on Saturday delayed the originally scheduled game, but USC came out waving goodbye and locked in their spot in ITA Kickoff’s title game. Tomorrow (Jan. 25), the Trojans will face Pepperdine No. 5 in the championship game in Malibu, California at 1:00 p.m. PT. The winner of that competition will receive an automatic bid for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next month. In doubles, the No. 12 pair Kulikov / Cayetano picked up where they left off last season when they quickly beat their Pioneer opponents on lane one. The Ewing / Cheong duo ended the doubles with a 6-2 win on lane two to claim the doubles for Troy. For singles, senior transfer Summer Dvorak officially made her first mark as a Trojan horse by beating Denver’s Hada Chang 6-2, 6-2 on lane five, leading USC 2-0. On court four, junior Danielle Willson took her first win of the 2021 season by beating Denver’s Tatum Burger 6-2, 6-3. The Pioneers put a point on the board when Camille Verden-Anderson defeated the trojan senior transfer Clare McKee on court six. In her collegiate debut, freshman No. 103 (and No. 10 ranked freshman / newcomer) Naomi Cheong won the game for Troy with her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Denver’s Anna Riedmiller on lane two. ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND # 17 USC 4, Denver 1

January 24, 2021 | Malibu, California. DOUBLE (1) # 12 Kulikov / Cayetano (USC) beats. # 36 Melville / Chang (DU) – 6-0

(2) Ewing / Cheong (USC) beats. Pursell / Verden-Anderson (DU) – 6-2

(3) Dvorak / McKee (USC) vs Burger / Riedmiller (DU) – 3-4 susp.

Order of arrival: 1, 2 SINGLES (1) # 48 Eryn Cayetano (USC) vs. # 117 Taylor Melville (DU) – 7-5, 5-1 susp.

(2) # 103 Naomi Cheong (USC) def. Anna Riedmiller (DU) – 6-3, 6-3 *

(3) Salma Ewing (USC) vs. Britt Pursell (DU) – 2-6, 5-5 susp.

(4) Danielle Willson (USC) def. Tatum Burger (DU) – 6-2, 6-3

(5) Summer Dvorak (USC) def. Hada Chang (DU) – 6-2, 6-2

(6) Camille Verden-Anderson (DU) def. Clare McKee (USC) – 6-3, 6-1

Order of finishing: 5, 4, 6, 2 *

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos