New faces of cricket are catching the attention of brands





During IPL 2020, Dream 11 campaigned with a large number of cricket players such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Cricketers Rishabh Pant, Shubham Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar are likely to capture the interest of advertisers after playing a pivotal role in India’s brave and unexpected victory at India-Australia’s fourth test match at the Gabba in Brisbane , giving India the series. Pant has entered into a multi-year partnership with JSW Sports. The company will manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricket player. Gill is represented by Cornerstone Sports, which also manages Virat Kohli. Pant, who signed a three-year deal with JSW Steel in 2020, has endorsed Dream 11 and Himalaya Men Face Care Range in the past. Talent management firms representing these cricketers are already looking for deals with healthcare, fitness and digital-first brands, industry viewers say. According to industry estimates, athletes just starting their approval journey can charge Rs 10-20 lakh per brand. In comparison, cricketers such as Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya earn around Rs 1 crore per endorsement. Brands that are normally risk averse may want to sign up cricketers who have become stars overnight to make the most of the immediate opportunity. The challenge for these cricketers to sign up A league brands, however, is the lack of a track record. Athletes who perform consistently for two to three seasons typically enjoy the trust of brands, says Aviral Jain, co-head and MD, Global Restructuring Advisory, Duff & Phelps. Even if leading brands don’t involve these players, brands with smaller budgets can use them for short-term projects. Brands want to pay attention to whether these cricketers are included in the line-up at upcoming matches. In the meantime, brands on a budget and unable to hire Category A players can use these new faces to drive brand recognition, said Neel Gogia, co-founder of IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing agency. He further adds that new talent is more likely to earn endorsement fees from social media influencer campaigns that are short-lived than long-term full-fledged endorsement deals. During IPL 2020, Dream 11 campaigned with a large number of cricket players such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Flipkart also uses a variety of celebrities across the spectrum for its annual Big Billion Days sales campaigns. Using a young athlete in conjunction with an established athlete reduces the risks of the brand to some extent. Brands pursuing exponential growth in the near future could jointly leverage these breakthrough stars from the Gabba test, says Jain. Also read: shoe brands keep it casual follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn,Facebook Get live stock quotes from BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, view latest IPO news, top performing IPOs, calculate your tax with income tax calculator, know markets with top profits, top losers and best stock funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us Twitter. BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest brand news and updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos