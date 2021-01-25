Community Raises Support After a Kansas Football Coach Dies of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Members of the Kansas football community mourn the loss of a community college coach.

Aaron Flores was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December. On January 3, days after Flores turned 50, he received a ventilator. He later died of COVID-19 on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Shedding tears when someone dies is normal, but I think more people than usual cry tears about this, and I think they shed more than usual. I think that’s because of the way Aaron lived his life, so positive, so influential, and just doing things the right way, even when faced with the longest opportunities imaginable, said Dan Cataldi, Aaron’s brother-in-law.

Flores has left its mark on the game. As a former head football coach at Coffeyville Community College and coached at Butler Community College, Flores helped some players begin their journey to the professionals.

Zac Taylor of the Bangles who in his introductory press conference named Aaron as someone who was a mentor and someone who helped him find his way, Cataldi said.

Cataldi said the place where Flores was most important to invest his time was his family, wife Kristen and daughters Ryann and Haley.

Probably the most important thing in his life was his family. He was very close to his parents. He is an only child. Family meant a lot to him, Cataldi said. My sister and he had been married for over 20 years, and during that time I never once asked as a brother whether she made the right decision or not.

Flores’s death comes nearly three years after he underwent a double lung transplant. He lived with a serious and rare lung disease for over a decade.

When he was diagnosed, it was not a good diagnosis. The fact that he lived just as long as he did before the transplant was a bit of a surprise, and as the conditions worsened he got high on the transplant list and was able to get the transplant and was very successful. Back to a very normal life. Cataldi said, ‘Gave him the chance to breathe normally, and his daughters never experienced being able to walk him to Target and walk around the store because he didn’t have the energy before transplant. That the last two years after the transplant were at least two of the best years he’s had in a long, long time.

Cataldi said his brother-in-law was one thing: he kept pushing through.

When he was coaching especially when he was sick he had to use a cart and oxygen tanks and use a voice booster and it was hard and they saw him do it because he wanted to be for them and I think that’s a lot for meant the players, Cataldi said.

Cataldi said when Flores was diagnosed with COVID-19, things didn’t look too bad at first, but he was transferred to Omaha a few days later.

He was diagnosed in mid-December along with my sister, one of their daughters, and his father. They immediately contacted his transplant team in Omaha, where he was still in their care, even though he was in Coffeyville, Cataldi said. He was clearly considered risky, and they tried a number of treatments in Coffeyville.

After Floress’s death, Cataldi said the family has received a flood of support.

Whether in Wichita or Coffeyville or Kansas City, where he grew up, he said.

For Cataldi, that proves the legacy Flores will leave behind.

He was one of the best people you’ll ever meet, Cataldi said.

If you want to help this family, you can donate to them GoFundMe.

