Sports
No. 12 Jackets Stun No. 6 Duke, 4-3 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS No. 12 Georgia Tech overcame a 3-1 deficit against No. 6 Duke and survived the Blue Devils, 4-3, Sunday afternoon to secure a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The Yellow Jackets saw singles wins of Gia Cohen, Kenya Jones, Victoria Flores and Ava Hrastar improve to 3-0 in the young season.
DOUBLE ACTION Duke took the early lead by claiming the colon with wins on lanes two and three. Kelly Chen and Georgia Drummy took a quick 6-1 decision on lane three to give Duke the early advantage before the Blue Devils took the colon off lane two where Chloe Beck and Karolina Berankova won 6-2.
SINGLES ACTION The Blue Devils seemed to be in control in singles, capturing five first sets before the Yellow Jackets made their comeback. Cohen put Tech on the board and took a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to No. 29 Beck on lane four, but Duke quickly regained the lead, winning straight set games on lanes five and six for a 3-1 advantage.
No. 13 Jones brought the Jackets to one, 3-2, and took home a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over No. 8 Kelly Chen in first place. After dropping the first set, Jones cruised in the second and earned a break in the third set, 4-2. She closed the game to remain unbeaten over the weekend.
With two games remaining on the courts, Duke had advantages on both. On lane three, senior Jacket No. 56 Flores split the first two sets against No. 111 Chi, 4-6, 6-3, followed by the Blue Devil 4-1 in the third set. Flores replied forcefully, rattling out five consecutive games to beat Chi 6-4 in the third set and put the game 3-3.
A berth for ITA National Team Indoors came down to court two, where freshman Hrastar took on No. 28 Drummy. The Blue Devil picked up the first set, 6-2, and led 5-1 in the second set before Hrastar fights back and won five of the next six games to force a tiebreaker. Hrastar won the tiebreak 7-5 to force a decisive third set that also amounted to the final point. The enemies remained on service in the final set, resulting in another tiebreaker to decide the match. Hrastar dominated the tiebreaker, led off with a 3-0 lead and pushed her advantage to 5-2. The freshman jacket served the tiebreaker, 7-3, to secure the decision for Georgia Tech, 4-3.
It was an incredible effort and struggle for the team today, said head coach Rodney Harmon. We didn’t play as well as we wanted in doubles, but singles was a struggle. Gia [Cohen] did a fantastic job putting one on the scoreboard early and getting us down. It was an incredible effort for Kenya [Jones], Victoria [Flores] and Ava [Hrastar] to come back from each set and record the match for us. I am so proud of the team and coaching staff, and I was looking forward to the opportunity to go to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for ITA Indoors and play again.
NEXT ONE Tech gets back into action on Tuesday and welcomes Georgia State to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The first service is scheduled at 5:00 PM
RESULTS
DOUBLE
1. No. 5 Kenya Jones / Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Meible Chi / Margaryta Bilokin (DUKE) 4-3, DNF
2. Chloe Beck / Karolina Berankova (DUKE) beats. Gia Cohen / Carol Lee (GT) 6-2
3. Kelly Chen / Georgia Drummy (DUKE) def. Ava Hrastar / Ruth Marsh (GT) 6-1
Order of arrival: 3.2
SINGLES
1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 8 Kelly Chen (DUKE) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4
2. Ava Hrastar (GT) beats. No. 28 Georgia Drummy (DUKE) 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 (3)
3. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 111 Meible Chi (DUKE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
4. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) def. No. 29 Chloe Beck (DUKE) 6-3, 6-3
No. 44 Margaryta Bilokin (DUKE) def. Carol Lee (GT) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
6. No. 95 Karolina Berankova (DUKE) def. Ruth Marsh (GT) 6-3, 6-2
Order of arrival: 4, 6, 5, 1, 3, 2
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics and provides scholarships, operations and facility support to Georgia Techs 400-plus student athletes. Be a part of the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions development and help the Yellow Jackets compete for the highest level of college athletics championships by supporting the AT Funds Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech’s student athletes, and Athletics initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics ongoing $ 125 million initiative to enable Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student athletes, build a better student athlete once they arrive at The Flats, and ultimately win! To learn more about supporting the yellow jackets, visit atfund.org.
Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us www.ramblinwreck.com
