UMD Men’s Hockey: Kelley, Almquist Score First College Goals As Bulldogs Finish West Michigan Sweep

The Bulldogs who used a third-period hat-trick on Saturday to win 5-1, led 3-0 after the first period as sophomore center Ben Almquist and freshman defender Connor Kelley both hit their first collegiate goals.

Almquist who played in just his third game this season brought the 2-0 UMD just 67 seconds after Hermantowns Cole Koepke buried a feed from fellow junior wing Tanner Laderoute seven and a half minutes into the game. Kelley, on a give-and-go with sophomore Quinn Olson, made it 3-0 with 2:12 going in the first.

(Olson) made a great pass on me, and I found myself having a little breakout, so I just had to finish the job, Kelley said of his first collegiate goal. I was quite surprised (to be on an escape). I saw the D trying to get me up a bit; that’s why I kicked it out and kept driving. I was surprised that no one came to me.





Junior center Noah Cates added a power play goal for UMD in the second period, 67 seconds after the Broncos pulled in two via their own power play goal.

Senior defender Matt Anderson appeared to take a power play goal in the third for UMD, but video review found there was interference with the goalkeeper on what would have been Anderson’s first goal of the season and only the second of his college career.

The Western starting freshman goalkeeper Alex Aslanidis, after having to concede three goals on nine shots in the first period. Senior Austin Cain finished the night for Western, stopping 10 of 11 shots in the second and third periods.

Aslanidis came to Duluth with a .928 save percentage and 1.71 goals against average during the Broncos four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1), but conceded eight goals on 40 shots over four bouts against UMD.

Freshman goalkeeper Zach Stejskal made 24 saves in his third start of the season and second in three games for UMD on Saturday.

UMD is now facing a short week and a long journey to Oxford, Ohio, to play in Miami on Fridays and Saturdays in a series that was postponed from January 8-9 due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the UMD program.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to Amsoil the following weekend, February 5th and 6th.

It’s a good week for our boys, practice less. They want to play again, Sandelin said. We needed this weekend. It gives us a little boost here. We can build this to Miami. See them four times in a row. It doesn’t get any easier.

Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Koepke (17) tries to make a shot against Western Michigan in the third period Sunday, January 24 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Thumbs up to Cole Koepke

Sandelin was a big fan of Koepke on Sunday night, calling the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect’s play excellent in the first period when he scored 7:31 in the game on a one-timer to put UMD in the top 1-0.

Cole had a really good game, Sandelin said. He was moving, he was physical, he was more determined with his game tonight. If he does, it will certainly help our team.

Sandelin said he used the Koepke-Jesse Jacques-Laderoute line to neutralize the Broncos top line of senior wing Josh Passolt, senior center Paul Washe and freshman wing Luke Grainger. The Jacques line, first put together this weekend, did just that by often holding its own in the face-off circle against one of the league’s top faceoff specialists in Washe. They also won races for pucks and controlled play.

Koepke himself closed on Sunday with five shots on target.

We had a few plays where we cycled it under the net and came out of the corner and hit one of us in the front, Koepke said. We created opportunities all night long. That goes back to the fact that we all move our feet and work hard and just have faith in each other. It was great, and hopefully we can keep it up in future weekends.

Minnesota Duluth from left: attacker Nick Swaney (23), defender Louie Roehl (6) and goalkeeper Zach Stejskal (35) defend the net against Western Michigan forwards Cole Gallant (12) (above) and Ty Glover (27) in the third period Sunday January 24 in Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Thumbs up for a good problem in the goal

Sophomore Ryan Fanti was the Bulldogs goaltender in Omaha, starting eight of nine games in the NCHC Pod.

But now the Bulldogs have found a second option in the net in freshman Zach Stejskal, who has split the last two series with Fanti. After a shaky first start in Omaha against Miami on December 8 (a 23-save 4-2 win), Stejskal was solid in his last two starts against St. Cloud State on January 9 (a 20-save 1-0 OT loss) and Saturday against Western.

(Stejskal is) learning, and we have one of the best goalkeeper coaches in the country, right? He’s learning from the right guy, Sandelin said, referring to volunteer goaltending coach Brant Nicklin. It’s like everything else; it’s like any player. You must practice hard, you must do your job, you must prepare by practice, and you must be ready when called upon. That’s one of the things he learned.

Fanti was solid for the Bulldogs on Saturday, making 17 saves, and he’s now in a rotation not because his game dropped, but because Stejskal has stepped up his game.

Two potential starters on the selection is a big problem for Sandelin. And if Ben Patt ever gets a chance to play, the coach said hell would probably find a third option, and that’s OK. He will never turn down competition in the goal.

I don’t want to forget Patter. He hasn’t played, but he’s very instrumental in this group, Sandelin said. He pushes guys. He is such a great team man. He’s always there, and it can help if those guys are like that too.

Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Almquist (12) scores on Western Michigan goalkeeper Alex Aslanidis (35) with assist from Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi (7) in the first period on Sunday, January 24 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Matts Three Stars

3. UMDs Connor Kelley and Ben Almquist Both scored their first college goals on Sunday, further showing that UMD can be offended by more than just its big guns.

2. UMD second-year grand piano Quinn Olson He had two assists on Saturday and was praised by both Koepke and Kelley for setting their goals in the first period.

1. UMD junior wing Cole Koepke Difficult to argue with Sandelin about the great impact that Koepke made on Sunday. He’d been stepping on the Broncos all night.

Box score

Western Michigan 0-1-01

Minnesota Duluth 3-1-04

First period

1. UMD, Cole Koepke 4 (Tanner Laderoute, Quinn Olson), 7:31

2. UMD, Ben Almquist 1 (Luke Koheit, Blake Biondi), 8:38

3. UMD, Connor Kelley 1 (Olson, Nick Swaney), 17:48

Second period

4. WMU, Ty Glover 3 (Drew Worrad, Michael Joyaux), 2:22 (pp)

5. UMD, Noah Cates 5 (Swaney, Wyatt Kaiser), 3:29 (pp)

Third period

No score.

Saves Alex Aslanidis, WMU, 6-X-X6; Austin Cain, WMU, X-5-510; Zach Stejskal, UMD, 7-9-824.

Strength plays WMU 1-4; UMD 1-3. Sanctions WMU 3-6; UMD 4-8.