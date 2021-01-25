It is the year of Tom Brady (century, universe). Get used to it.

There are two kinds of sports fans in the world: those who cheer for dynasties and those who cheer for the fall of dynasties. Likewise, Tom Brady elicits two primary responses from NFL fans. Some enjoy his continued success and glory in his achievements. Others believe that rooting for Brady is like rooting for a billionaire to win the lottery. Brady is on his way to his 10th Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to host (host!) Super Bowl LV at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium following the Green Bay Packers’ 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game.

NFL Recap is not here to tell you how you feel about it. Additionally, Recap is in no rush to write another column on Brady’s legacy of excellence, as we have an excellent legacy of writing an endless series of such columns over the past 20 years.

Instead, let’s look back at Brady’s remarkable 2020 post-season run (including Sunday’s wobbly second half). Take a moment for some reflection and emotional honesty. And finally, contextualize Bradys 2020 season, on and off the field, in a slightly different way than you might expect.

Immortal Brady played the first half of the NFC Championship on Sunday, going 13 of 22 (with a few dropped passes), 202 yards, 2 touchdowns and several pointed tears. One of those tears was a 39-yarder against a Packers nap subordinate to Scotty Miller in the closing seconds before halftime to give the Buccaneers a 21-10 lead.

Mortal, cracking, 43-year-old Tom Brady played the second half and threw 3 interceptions (two of them ugly) when the Packers made a comeback. As Brady has often done during the long third act of his career, he relied on his defense to pick up the slack.

Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul closed the game with 5 combined sacks Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers ‘defense kept the Packers from taking advantage of Bradys’ last 2 interceptions and keeping them out of the end zone in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Brady has completed just 55% of his passing for 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the 2020 post-season. However, he now led the Buccaneers past the hard Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints defense. He concluded a grueling three-game road trip that ended on a frosty afternoon at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game to get the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

It was much grimmer than the annual coronation ceremonies for Brady we have become accustomed to. And in that respect, despite the numbers, it was even more impressive.

Tom Brady fatigue is nothing more than normal

I remember writing about Brady on a beige box of a desktop computer with a 3.5-inch floppy drive and a dial-up modem. I remember seeing him replace Drew Bledsoe on a low-def biggie at the beginning of the 2001 season.

Recap was during the Deflategate game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, handling Bradys New England Patriots on the spot at three Super Bowls. From the era when the loves of international media would do that throw themselves at him during Media Day through Ron Gronkowski’s first retirement I saw and treated everything. From the championships and the scandals to the relationship dramas of the late era.

And frankly, I am so sick of Tom Brady.

You may feel the same. If you’re under 35, you may not even remember a world without Brady. Brady used to be your dad’s favorite (or most hated) quarterback, and now he’s yours too. Hes The Simpsons reruns on a cable channel, Bruce Springsteen on DadRawk 102.9 FM.

Yes, it is great. Yes, it is important. But yes, it is annoying to have to keep kneeling before his altar after two decades. He won an NFC Championship match instead of an AFC match. Okay, we get it.

Brady fatigue can also be combined with appreciating Brady’s greatness

There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of Brady fatigue. The symptoms include a bit of resentment, a slight desire to see young stars take the stage without Mister Living Legend in the spotlight, a mild headache when Troy Aikman blames Bradys mistakes for his recipients’ inability to reach 20 feet to jump for errant passes, and an uncontrollable urge. to punch someone stupid if they insist you appreciate it all this historical greatness that you will one day tell your grandchildren about.

Keep in mind that your grandchildren will think you are crippled because you don’t remember any of the great first-generation Overwatch League legends.

Being sick of Brady’s smug but undeniably handsome face doesn’t make you the greatest monster or most monstrously thankless of history. There is also nothing wrong with finding a way to appreciate all of Brady’s greatness. Especially in a year when Brady, in his role as transcendental sports superstar, was one of the few constants we could turn to during the worst of times.

2020: the year of Tom Brady

The year of 2020 fell to the world in mid-March as a heavy stage curtain for a flopping comedian.

First, the NBA pulled its players off the field. Then the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled. A terrifying silence soon fell over the sports cable car, the talk radio radio waves, and the blogosphere. In those terrifying days, one person kept the lights on in my industry and gave fans some sporty C rations to chew on.

Brady, whose signing with the Buccaneers, offered hope of the dawn of a dramatic new era of NFL. One where the world no longer revolved around the New England Patriots. Little did we know his new team was going to move beyond the NFC Championship Game.

Tom Bradys golf game

Then, on a Sunday afternoon in May, when live sport meant football from Latveria and table tennis from Madripoor Island, a quartet of living legends hit the bands Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. For a few hours, there was a live American sporting event on television for the first time in two months.

The past year has been so tumultuous that it’s easy to forget what it felt like to watch anything other than a rerun of the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals. That silly charity tournament offered a moment of hope for a semblance of normal life to return. . Something we still hope for months later.

Now that you remember that little round of golf, you sure remember Brady’s ridiculous shot. It typified everything that is both inspiring and irritating about Brady. The mix of exceptional athletics and priceless luck, the feeling that sometimes gravity itself turns in his favor, and that he has come to expect. Like it or not, Bradys’s photo was our only highlight in the sport for most of spring. Heaven knows we needed it.

Brady leading the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV passes alone

So it’s fitting that the 2020 NFL season ends with Brady. It’s comforting to see him over there, a constant through a time of tragedy and turmoil, a familiar face and storyline in a year of obscurity. Rooting him in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers will be a kick to some. Rooting against him will pay off for others. Either way, with Brady, the Super Bowl will look and sound wonderfully normal.

However you feel about Brady, don’t take him for granted. Because 2020 is a reminder that absolutely nothing in life is a guarantee. Brady in the Super Bowl is getting pretty close, though.

