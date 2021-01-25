Leon Draisaitl’s late game winner pushes Edmonton Oilers over Winnipeg Jets

The Edmonton Oilers may not have like their start, but they may be bigger fans of their finish.

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

“I thought we had a few chances there at the end,” said Draisaitl after the game. “But it’s clear we have a pretty lucky one at the end.”

When a late power game ended in Edmonton, Edmonton Oilers came forward Connor McDavid tried to move the puck around the Winnipeg net. He then returned the puck to the reigning Hart Trophy winner, who shot the puck past Jets goalkeeper. Laurent Brossoit fractions of a second left.

Brossoit says he couldn’t really follow the shot like his teammate, Andrew Copp, slipped in front of him to protect the net.

“I didn’t think he could make a five hole, since (Copp) was on the ground,” said Brossoit. “So I just tried to follow the puck high and of course it went under.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton. Adam Lowry, Nikolai Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets.

The game featured both starting keepers making more than 30 saves. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves in a winning attempt for the Oilers (3-4-0) while Laurent Brossoit Saved 34 times.

Winnipeg’s loss leads to a three-game winning streak (4-2-0). All three victories came against the Ottawa Senators.

For the third consecutive game, the Jets scored first. Adam Lowry scored after taking a pass from Mathieu Perreault while in the slot. He wasted no time shooting at the net and beating Koskinen. Lowry’s goal was his third of the season.

The referees reversed a goal from Jets almost three minutes later. Andrew Copp deflected a puck above Koskinen to the back of the net. But the referees determined there was interference after Copp’s stick stopped Koskinen’s glove from saving.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice both felt that Copp’s goal should have stood.

“It’s a goal, I mean, for me,” said Maurice. “I think the puck is past his glove and I’m not even sure if there was contact. (The referees) felt it was close. So there is no discussion.”

The Oilers entered the first break after a goal, a less than ideal start for Turris.

“We played like a shit,” Turris said. “They came out and they had played late last night and they just jumped on us from the start and dominated the period. We played like a mess and we had to turn it around.”

It took the Oilers 21 seconds to level the game when they entered the second period, thanks Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Later in the period, Turris scored his first as an Oiler on a cross from the front Zack Kassian.

Turris fired a shot into the top right corner of the net and gave Edmonton the first lead of the evening with 5:42 to play in the period. James Neal also picked up an assist on the piece.

A minute and 18 seconds later, Winnipeg came forward Kyle Connor was injured. He defended a shot from the Oilers defender Ethan Bear.

The puck bounced off Connor’s stick and into his face, dropping him to his knees on the ice. He would leave the game and serve out the rest of the period, but then return in time for the third.

Ehlers leveled the game with two goals each with 6:04 to go in the third period. It was the fourth game in a row in which Ehlers scored a goal for his team.

“I feel good,” said Ehlers. “I think I’ve really been able to use my speed at the right moments in the last three games. I’ve tried to shoot the puck more.”

Wheeler later put the Jets back in the lead with a power play goal, thanks to a stumbling violation by the Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell nurse. Wheeler took a pass down the goal line and forced the puck from Oiler’s defender Kris Russell and beyond Koskinen into the goal.

Winnipeg’s lead, however, wouldn’t last that long.

Yamamoto equalized a minute and 48 seconds later to set a wild finish. A late one Dylan DeMelo a high penalty would give the Oilers the man advantage until the last seconds of the third period.

The game would eventually end on Draisaitl’s late winner with equal strength, leaving the Jets with no time to react.

Edmonton and Winnipeg will renew hostilities at Bell MTS Place on Tuesday night.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2021.