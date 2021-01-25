Karun Nair: How long does a rope get Karun Nair? | Cricket News







Consider the case of the seasoned Robin Uthappa. He was dropped after an inconsistent run in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy season after making 328 runs in seven innings.

For Uthappa, Karnataka let go of Ganesh Satish just after scoring a century in the team’s Ranji Trophy title against Maharashtra in the 2013-14 season, being too old at the age of 27 to be a part of the future . Then there are K Gowtham and Amit Verma, both of whom spent time in the wilderness after a few indifferent performances; the latter has since switched to playing as a professional. The list continues.

Karnataka selectors have noticeably relaxed indexes since then. How else can one explain the long-term support for skipper Karun Nair?

In his last 56 domestic appearances for the state, across different formats, Nair hasn’t lost a century. The last time he hit a ton was against Vidarbha in the semifinals of the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. Karnataka lost by five runs, but it was no reflection on Nair, whose 153 was determined with determination.

He did show a glimpse of his old self in the Duleep Trophy, returning 375 runs from three games for India Red, including an unbeaten 166 to become the tournament’s highest run-getter.

Yet, not only has Nair stayed on the team, he has also been given the captain’s armband. Since R Vinay Kumar’s exit in August 2019, Nair has shared captaincy duties with Manish Pandey.

However, matches are won in their current form, not previous achievements.

That Nair didn’t get a generous run with the Indian team is a shame indeed, but the Karnataka selectors, led by Fazal Khaleel, are not doing anyone any good by trying to make it up to them.

In the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, in which Karnataka sneaked into the quarter-finals at a net run rate, Nair returned 81 runs in five league games at an average of 16.60. After failing as an opener, his fortune didn’t change when he dropped the order.

In the previous season, he returned 203 runs from eight innings in the Mushtaq Ali, a dismal 66 runs from six innings in the 50 overs Vijay Hazare Trophy and averaged a shadow over 26 in the Ranji Trophy, with 15 innings good for 336 runs.

In the past 14 months, Karnataka has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice, the Vijay Hazare Trophy once and made it to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy despite Nair. But how long will the team be able to withstand the cold willow tree of one of their main batsmen?

A team needs eleven to contribute to success, but as American author John C Maxwell points out, a leader is someone who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.

Nair is then a talent who has lost his touch. A flash without a fight. In any case, he must be able to find form, if only to hold a torch for his friends.

