Sports
Winny Brodt-Brown continues in women’s hockey, enjoy the experience in NWHL, Lake Placid
She has been doing that since 1991, when she participated in the US women’s national team camp at the age of 13 and then in women’s hockey, there was scrutiny. She dropped from three Olympic teams and missed in 1998, 2002 and 2006. She keeps coming back.
That’s as difficult as it gets, said Ben Smith, the coach of those teams, after the 2006 roster was announced in Turin. Talk about resilience. I’ve probably had to cut her more times than any player.
Every service deserved.
The resilience comes from her mother, Marlene, who is 74 and still plays for senior national championships. It comes from her father, Jack, who now coaches her on the Whitecaps, along with her 37-year-old sister, Chelsey Brodt-Rosenthal. Jack placed Winny in boys’ teams when she was growing up in Twin Cities, suburb of Roseville, Minnesota. She wanted to play, and he had no choice.
There were no girls’ hockey teams in the 1980s. Scholarships were a dream. The Olympics did not sign up for women’s hockey until 1998. So a girl with a ponytail had to skate against the boys for her life.
Obviously, I was never tall, said Brodt-Brown, quoted today at 5 feet, 4 inches. She played defensively because her figure skating training gave her a confident decline. I had no idea I was the smallest. I was just looking for the puck. Guys try to destroy me every game. Hockey was about survival for 12 to 14 years. Now it is just fun.
As a senior at Roseville High in 1996, she became the first Minnesota Ms. Called hockey. She played college hockey in New Hampshire and Minnesota and won national titles with both (in the American Womens College Hockey Alliance, before the NCAA recognized women’s hockey in 2000).
Brodt-Brown shook off those Olympic cuts and kept paving her way.
In 2004, while working part-time, as a sales associate for a hockey company and fitness instructor, and training with the national team, she started Os Hockey Training. Her students were 50 students in the first year. She now has more than 2,000. Several of her Whitecaps teammates teach there.
Hoping to give his daughters a competitive team, Jack Brodt formed the Whitecaps in 2004 and joined the now-defunct Western Womens Hockey League. They became independent when that competition ended in 2011 and then joined the NWHL in 2018. During the WWHL days, Brown drove her teammates in a minivan to games in Toronto, Winnipeg and Regina, Saskatoon. They would pay for flights to Calgary.
During weekend events in Roseville, the local youth hockey association paid for the ice in exchange for the leading women’s clinics. USA Hockey would provide referees. Ticket sales went to the association. Brodt-Brown estimated that she would spend a few thousand dollars out of pocket each year.
These girls don’t understand now what we’ve all done to make it work, she said. We ran clinics, bought equipment, paid for gas money, hotels, food, everything. But I’ll tell you that all of our road trips were a great time.
Now our flights are paid. Were housed in hotels. We get our own rooms. We’d put four in a room to save money just to play. People need to see how far it has come and not what we don’t have.
The fact is that none of the Team USA players who won the 2018 Olympic gold play in Lake Placid. Those players, including Browns original Ox apprentices Hannah Brandt and Lee Stecklein, train with the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association, the approximately 125 people who formed after the CWHL’s disbandment in March 2019. The PWHPA states that no professional women’s league exists that consistently showcases the best women’s hockey product in the world, pays its players a living wage, and has the infrastructure to set up the game to succeed.
Brodt-Brown admires the passion of those players, many of whom she knows personally. But she notes that even in the NHL in the 1980s, players had day jobs and flew commercially in the 1990s.
Are baby steps, right? she said. You don’t move mountains in days. It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. Let’s create the best product we can have.
According to her, that means working together. The ongoing divide between NWHL and PWHPA is the elephant on the rink this week. The former is proud of what he has built, while the latter is convinced that it is not good enough. Casual fans tuning in this week might wonder why the players they’ve seen at the Olympics and the NHL All-Star Game in 2020 aren’t playing for the Isobel Cup. It defies simple explanation.
That confusion is the # 1 thing that doesn’t help, Brodt-Brown said. We have to stop the confusion and be one and move on together. That’s the only way women’s hockey will grow. There is no wrong side. Everyone wants to support us. Give them something to support, without confusion, and it will grow.
Matt Porter can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.
