New building for the Greystones school operating from a tennis clubhouse

A new high school with 1,000 students will be built in Greystones, Co Wicklow, following the sale of 11.5 acres on the outskirts of the city to the Ministry of Education. Greystones Community College, which opened last August, operates on a temporary basis from a clubhouse on the lawn. Cairn Homes confirmed that it has sold a site in the Charlesland area of ​​the city to the department for an undisclosed amount, subject to planning permission. The developer said it expects planning permission to be obtained later this year, paving the way for opening for students in September 2023. The building will have 50 classrooms, a 1,000 square meter PE hall and a fitness room and six outdoor playgrounds. Cairn said it will design the school and the surrounding area in conjunction with the department. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, a Fianna Fil TD for Wicklow, welcomed the announcement that a site for the school had been secured. It’s absolutely fantastic news that a deal has finally been struck to buy a site for Greystones Community College, he said. It gives staff and students the much-needed assurance after a year of being in limbo for too long. He said the main focus now will be to ensure the school is built as quickly as possible so that by September 2023 the students have the state-of-the-art facility they deserve. Greystones Community College, a multi-denominational school, operates under the patronage of Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board. A shortage of secondary schools has become a major problem in the area in recent years. Schools have reported that they are significantly oversubscribed and have had to turn down dozens of applicants. The opening of Greystones Community College will ease the pressure on school places with the enrollment of approximately 96 new students per year as the school expands. The school would temporarily share the premises of the newly built Greystones Community National School. However, this was not possible due to an ongoing dispute between the department and construction company WBS over fire safety issues in the new building. By the end of the current school year, a mediation process between the builder and the department regarding these issues should be completed. The high school is likely to leave the tennis club grounds at the end of the current academic year and temporarily move to the Greystones Rugby Club grounds or the ire g GAA club.

