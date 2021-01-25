Hank Aaron and Fish News to use | News from the fishing industry

We here at FishOn often worry that we’ve let baseball its own mission sneak into our weekly posts. It is our weakness and perhaps a metaphysical desire for a simpler and more egalitarian time. And it’s baseball, so feel free to tell our mom about us.

Henry Aaron’s death hit us like a water cannon last week. Not sure why. Maybe because he was always a bit of a rumor to those of us in American League cities until the last two seasons at the Brewers of Milwaukee, as if, like Willie Mays, history was floating around us, just beyond our reach.

And then we walked on the ball and came into his presence and we knew him not only as one of the pantheon of the greatest players, but as a humble and determined man who never cowered to the racist undercurrent in his pursuit of the white ghost from Babe Ruth and baseball immortality.

So fish. Yes. We looked for Aaron and fishing. We were hoping for him and a marlin. Not the baseball Marlin. A marlin marlin. Or some oysters. Something that breathes underwater.

We happened upon the website texasfishingforum.com. Well, nothing about Hammering Hank going fishing, although there is a fantastic photo all over the web of him sitting on the dock during a fishing trip in Mobile, Alabama, his hometown.

But the outpouring of memories on the site was heating up. From pure Texas understatement, “He was a good one,” to a personal reflection of sitting in the cheap seats in the Astrodome when Aaron hit number 712, two behind the Babe, at a poster called Space.

We looked it up. Aaron hit his 712th home run against the Astros on September 22, 1973, off Houston starter Dave Roberts. Not that Dave Roberts. But the same Dave Roberts, by then with the Tigers, who handed in the last hit of Aaron’s career on October 3, 1976.

Lobsterman Mark Ring was the first to notify us of Aaron’s passing on Friday. He didn’t say it, but he is a wise man (at least a wise man) and he knows what has been lost. Bad Henry. A nickname given long before popular culture understood that bad, when used correctly, is much better than good.

Fishing news you can use

A regulatory note to bring for your dinner and remote social dance fun:

This week, the New England Fishery Management Council will hold its three-day January meeting Tuesday through Thursday. As usual, this is done online via webinar. Instructions for registering and participating in the webinar, as well as the agenda and meeting materials, can be found on the municipality’s website at www.nefmc.org.

Each day’s session starts at 9:00 am

Tuesday’s session includes some groundfish issues of interest here, including possible final framework adjustment measures 61, which proposes a universal sector exemption for redfish fisheries. The Board will also listen to the recommendations of the Groundfish Committee on recreational fisheries measures in the 2021 fishing season for Gulf of Maine haddock and cod.

FishOn baseball quiz question

As noted above, baseball lost another lion last week with the death of Henry Aaron, one of the greatest hitters of all time and the holder of his sacred all-time home run record for 33 years.

So the question: Which former Red Sox-pitcher gave up Aaron’s 755th and final homerun in 1976 when Aaron was the designated hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers?

The answer, like Aaron himself, goes deep below.

Who doesn’t like the boat show?

We here at FishOn say “Cheers” is the greatest TV sitcom of all time. Yes, better than “Seinfeld.” Much better than “Friends” (please, are you kidding?) Or “M * A * S * H” or “The Munsters” or whatever else you want to dredge. The only one that comes close is “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, but for us that is really much more than a sitcom.

One of our favorite episodes of “Cheers” is when Rebecca Howe works as a demo model on the boat show. It kills us every time, especially when she has to demonstrate a product that even clears up acidic stains.

Well, bad news on the boat show front.

The venerable New England Boat Show, excuse us, the Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show has bowed to the relentless hold of COVID-19 and canceled this year’s edition from Feb. 6-14 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. . The next scheduled show is from February 12 to 20, 2022.

“This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees in mind,” said Bob McAlpine, show manager. “After a thorough analysis of the show’s feasibility, this is the most prudent course of action.”

Now owned and run by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the show has been housed in the old Commonwealth Armory on Comm. Ave., where it had all 50,000 square feet of exhibition space.

It had almost as many houses (5) as the Patriots (6). In 1963 it moved to Suffolk Downs in East Boston. A decade later, it moved to the Commonwealth Pier in Southie where it had approximately 180,000 square feet of exhibition space.

In 1983 it moved to the Bayside Exposition Center, and in 2007 it moved to its current home in the BCEC, where it now occupies approximately 525,000 square feet of space.

And this was the year we were ready to pony up for the superyacht we had in our sights.

FishOn baseball quiz answer

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, hit his last home run on July 20, 1976 at County Stadium in Milwaukee to Angels reliever Dick Drago, a Sox expat. In the sixth inning, Aaron and former (and future) Sox first baseman George Scott hit back-to-back homeruns off Drago. The rightfielder for Angels that day was Bobby Bonds, the father of Barry Bonds, the player who passed Aaron on the all-time home run list in 2007.

