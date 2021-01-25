Three Ohio State players will appear in BetMGM’s Heisman odds in early 2021





If you follow a team like Ohio State, you’ll live college football year-round. When one season is over, you quickly turn the page to another and look ahead to what awaits you in the coming year. The Buckeyes may have the ultimate price against itAlabama down in Miami, but there’s still reason to be hopeful for the program’s future. That’s because head coach Ryan Day has continued to recruit at the elite level, and the closet is anything but bare in Columbus, despite the loss of guys like Justin Fields and other key members of the team. The population BetMGMSportsbook has also already turned the page to the 2021 season, with chances of winning the national title as well as future Heisman chances. The odds at this point are wide as there are a lot of strangers out there with position fights and all, but they’re still fun to watch. They’re even more interesting because the website has three Ohio State players listed in the 49 it has early odds on. The Buckeyes may not have a front runner like they have in recent seasons, but someone could get off the radar and quickly jump into the race if OSU has the kind of attack we’re used to. So who are the three OSU players included in the odds? The best odds are determined with quarterback Jack Miller III with an odds of +1,600. That’s a very respectable eighth-best chance, with Master Teague coming back to number 12 with a +2,800 chance. The other Buckeye finishing behind those two is fellow quarterback CJ Stroud with +5,000 (No. 32). That’s a bit surprising, as many on the Ohio State program expect Stroud to have a slight advantage over Miller, but we’ll have to let it all play. We also can’t forget the five-star QB Kyle McCord who will also throw his hat in the ring like a true freshman. Of course, these things can be so far away from practice and games, but if you’re into that sort of thing then have fun with it. It will certainly change as things move through the spring and summer. And while we’re at it, here are the top five odds according to BetMGM: Spencer Rattler,Oklahoma QB – +300

DJ Onion jelly, Clemson QB – +500

JT Daniels,Georgia QB – +600

Sam Howell, North Carolina QB – +700

Bryce Young,Alabama QB – +700







