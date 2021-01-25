Large tennis court unmoved by recoil

Controversially awarded Australia’s highest honor, Margaret Court has no regrets about its history of public outbursts.

One of the stings of the 78-year-old was a hurtful personal attack on player Casey Dellacqua, who was widely condemned by the tennis community.

The court’s nomination as one of the Order of Australia’s four Companion (AC) in this year’s Australia Day Honors List leaked Friday ahead of the official unveiling, leading to predictable backlash.

She has been recognized for “outstanding service to tennis” as a winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles and a mentor to young athletes.

In response, Canberra physician Clara Tuck Meng Soo announced that she would be returning the Order of Australia that she received in 2016 for her work as a physician in minority groups.

Dr. Soo, who underwent gender reassignment in 2018, said the decision to honor the court “promotes discrimination” against LGBTQ people.

In an interview with AAP last week, Court – a Pentecostal congregation leading the Victory Life Center church in Perth – remained unrepentant about its history of disparaging same-sex and transgender relationships.

“All my life I’ve had those views and I just said what the Bible says,” she said.

“I should always be able to speak my views biblically, be a minister, and help people with marriages and families. And I will never change those views.

“I have nothing against people – I love the people. We’ve got them into our community services, all kinds – whether they’re gay, transgender or whatever they are.

“We never send a person away and I think it’s been trying to pretend I’m someone I’m not really. And I think that’s very sad.”

The Albury native enjoyed unparalleled success on the field, winning all four majors multiple times and dozens of doubles titles, while also leading her country to Fed Cup victories.

But her achievements have recently been overshadowed by her personal beliefs.

Story continues

Court was honored at last year’s Australian Open on the 50th anniversary of her 1970’s grand slam, but Tennis Australia condemned her views that “had humiliated and hurt many in our community for a number of years”.

Tennis greats including Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe and Andy Murray have called for Court’s name to be removed from Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park.

The court has often used megaphones to express its opinion.

In 2013, she notably attacked former Australian grand slam doubles champion Dellacqua and her partner Ashley Judd, who were celebrating the birth of their first child.

Dellacqua has spoken of the shock and pain she felt when her one-time mentor stated in an unsolicited letter to a newspaper that it was sad that the couple’s son, Blake, had “been robbed of his father.”

“Casey took that the wrong way, because from my biblical side I would always say that a child needs a mother and a father… that was not with her as a person,” Court told AAP.

“The press has caused so many things … always on the move, always looking for something to come across.”

With the Australian Open kicking off on Feb. 8, Court said players who have complained about being quarantined must abide by the rules.

“The players cannot get bigger than the sport,” she said.

“We must respect people and nations.”

The court described the Australia Day honor as a great privilege, saying her church had doubled its food donations to 75 tons per week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She hopes to be able to continue serving the Church for the rest of her life.

“Whenever I go into a supermarket I’ve never had anyone say ‘I don’t agree with you’, but I’ve had thousands come to me to say ‘thank you’,” she said.