Home ice: backyard hockey on the rise during coronavirus pandemic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Bronson Jones finished a virtual school on Monday before taking to the ice to work on his hockey skills.

The 10-year-old simply had to walk out his back door, tie his skates and put on a helmet before throwing pucks at a net at 26 degrees again.

The self-led hockey practice was made possible thanks to his father, Justin Jones, who built a DIY ice rink in the family’s backyard in December.

“I think (my dad) is doing it to make me better and to have fun,” Bronson said of his rink. “When we’re at The Rink (or Battle Creek), we work hard to get better. But this is just about having fun. “

The Joneses are among a growing number of Battle Creek families who built their own backyard ice rink this winter as the pandemic left many indoor ice facilities like The Rink in Battle Creek with reduced capacity and no sanctioned hockey games, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer .

“It’s extremely important to keep children out in the winter so that they aren’t locked in playing video games,” said Justin Jones. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in the home job this year with the pandemic.”

It’s the third year for the Jones’ backyard skating rink. It measures 22 by 25 feet and has overhead lights and a shrink-wrap liner for boats. Justin said it probably cost him about $ 300 to build, adding that his water bill doubled when they filled it up.

Depending on the size and quality, home ice rink kits and artificial or synthetic ice rink kits can cost anywhere from $ 500 to $ 5,000. Home ice rinks typically require more maintenance and are more weather dependent.

Tanner Beuchler has each built a backyard ice rink for his two sons for the past six years. He’s on the bigger side at 10 by 50 feet, and he owns an ice mop machine for when the temperature starts to drop, putting the ice at risk.

“We had an ice storm 6 years ago, my son put on his skates and was skating in the driveway and I thought, ‘What a great idea. Why don’t I build him an ice rink here? Beuchler said. “It works out for everyone. Especially this year, the kids are eager to skate. In Michigan, we look forward to this every winter: hockey. You live in Michigan, you have to have something to do or you will go crazy in the house. “

Rick and Jennifer Powell have owned The Rink since 2016. Following the state-mandated shutdown, the married couple reopened the downtown 35,000-square-foot facility starting December 18. They can now skate up to 70 on the ice and up to 250 in the building according to the updated January 13 public health ordinances.

However, these limits coincide with the increased demand for public skate times, as families look for safe activities in the winter. The Rink posts and updates its open skate schedule on its website, first come, first served for families looking for Ice Age.

“It’s not uncommon for us to send 100 people away,” said Jennifer. “People are constantly asking when our next open skate is. I would arrive at least half an hour early. It will probably still be true with the extended numbers. “

Because hockey is a contact sport, games approved by the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association cannot be held under the current state, which amounts to a loss of games and tournaments on The Rink.

“The loss of organized hockey is difficult,” said Rick. “Our teams have not practiced as an organization. There are some skill practices, but we failed to organize and punish games … November and December were pretty tough, and this month too. Those are our biggest months of the year, that’s what keeps us going through the summer during those 4-5 months when we’re not open. So it will be a tough summer. “

The Powells added that those canceled games and tournaments represent not only a loss of potential revenue for The Rink, but an economic loss to the city, as tour teams typically spend money on local hotels and restaurants.

“Rick and I work outside of The Rink and have no income from this facility. We do this as a labor of love because we love our community and want this facility to remain open,” said Jennifer. “We want to keep this open because it’s a great community and so many kids play and skate here. We look forward to continuing to run games and tournaments and bring people to the city. “