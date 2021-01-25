Wolff out of quarantine after COVID-19 capture, talks with Hamilton delayed by ‘curveballs’





Mercedes Formula 1 team principal and co-owner Toto Wolff has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to isolate in Austria this month, but is now out of quarantine. The 49-year-old told Austrian ORF television in an interview at the Kitzbühel Alpine Ski World Cup downhill on Sunday that he had no symptoms. “We planned to be here for a few days and out of nowhere I got a positive corona test,” said the Austrian Wolff. “But everything is fine … it could have ended badly, but we are out of quarantine.” Five Formula 1 drivers, including Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, have had the new corona virus. So do Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and Williams director Simon Roberts. Wolff owns a third of the Mercedes team as an equal partner with petrochemical products from Ineos and parent company Daimler AG. The Austrian’s current focus is on closing a new deal with Hamilton, who has been out of contract since late last year and celebrated his 36th birthday this month. Wolff said the lawyers were hard at work, that there should be a deal before the Bahrain tests for the season in March. The season starts on March 28 at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. “Of course we don’t make it easy for them when we both argue about Zoom and keep sending curveballs to the lawyers,” Wolff said. “He’s in America now and I’m here. At some point we’ll close it (the deal). “We have a very solid foundation in our relationship. We have celebrated great successes together and want to continue to do so in the future.

