Just a year after shredding the Cricket World Cup under 19, 19-year-old Tanveer Sangha has emerged as a potential bolster for Australia’s roster next month.

Australia is scheduled to compete in five T20Is against New Zealand at the same time as three Tests against South Africa halfway around the world.

The final tour will challenge Australia’s T20 team from its test stars, as well as a number of backup options.

That could open the door for Thunder prodigy Sangha to book a ticket to New Zealand as another spin option for Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, if needed.

Talk through Fox Cricket on Monday night, Brad Haddin said he was impressed by the maturity that Sangha has shown this BBL season on his way to 21 wickets at 16.66, the best of any spinner.

What I liked about him is his composure, Haddin said. Players have tried to attack him, he is new to this form of the game, he defines his field, he knows exactly what he wants, he is not confused.

He was thinking about batsmen, he went slower and wider … He seems to have everything under control which is a good sign for someone so young.

Haddin said he expects fellow leg spinner Mitchell Swepson to support Nathan Lyon in South Africa, paving the way for Sangha in New Zealand.

He’s done everything he can to get his name out there, and one of the best training you can give a young guy is to get away with the Australian team, look at the intensity with which they train and he has grades too on the plate.

Brett Lee sang from the same song magazine on Monday night and said: How good is Tanveer Sangha? Higher awards I think soon. I think he could be a bolter.

He has an absolute beauty so far.

When asked if he had any reservations about a teenager playing for Australia, Lee was unequivocal.

I think you choose people based on shape and I don’t care how old you are, he said.

He raises his hand and takes wickets. He has a great cricket brain and is at the top of his game right now, so why not?

Former Australian test spinner Kerry OKeeffe labeled Sangha as the real deal in 2019 before making an impact on the world stage in January 2020.

The Southwest Sydneys spinner was the fourth highest wicket-taker at the Under 19s World Cup with 15 wickets at 11:46, including the best numbers of 5-14.