Love for the Game: Warilla’s Tom and Jill Boyd receive OAM for service to table tennis | Illawarra Mercury





community, Tom Boyd, Joy Boyd, Warilla, Kiama Table Tennis Club, OAM, Australia Day It has been more than 70 years since Tom Boyd first picked up a table tennis bat. Little did he know that moment would ignite a life of dedication to the sport. His journey also led him to his wife Joy, who was also passionate about the game. The Warilla couple have now both been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in Australia for their merits in table tennis. It's a special moment for the Boyds. "Table tennis is where we met. This is our second marriage, our partners died many years ago, and we were in sports then. We got together and finally got married, we've been married for over 20 years now," said Tom. it goes further back with table tennis, which is why this prize was awarded. We more or less started playing when we were young. Joy was about 19 or 20, and I think when I first started working in Melbourne, the place I worked for had a ping pong table, so I played at lunch. From that time on I became more or less interested in it – that was in the mid-1940s. And that's how it started. The Boyds can boast an excellent record of accomplishments, but their proudest would be the driving forces behind the founding and success of the Kiama Table Tennis Club. They helped establish the club in 2007, with Tom taking the role of club president – which he held for the past 14 years – while Joy was club secretary and treasurer. "The club has progressed by leaps and bounds in recent years," said Tom. ages, but the veterans seem to play most people. We have more than 72. [members], which I think was at last count, and more than half of them play twice a week for three hours. It is actually more of a social club than a competitive one. But we do have league players in the club down there. "But anyone can play it, as long as they are physically fit. I'm getting to the point where my health is still good, I've been lucky and I appreciate that." Tom and Joy have both been deeply involved with Table Tennis NSW and are both members of club life. They also helped found the Veterans Australian Table Tennis Championship. Notably, it is a competition that has dominated Tom, winning 10 gold medals between 1987 and 2015. Joy also has an impressive playing record, with the highlights being winning a bronze medal for Australia at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. She was also part of the three-time women's team that won gold at the 2007 World Elimination Lawn Championships in Sydney. "Joy has been all over the country and abroad. And so have I, we went to a few masters world championships," said Tom. "It's a great sport to meet people. The social side of it is so great because the people we meet are so interesting."







