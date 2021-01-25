What to look for when Arizona basketball hosts ASU Monday night

Just four days after beating ASU on the road, the Arizona Wildcats will play host to the Sun Devils at McKale Center on Monday night.

Arizona (11-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won 84-82 in Tempe on Thursday-evening thanks to Azuolas Tubelis layup as time went on. ASU (4-7, 1-4) has lost five consecutive games and has not won since December 13.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on March 6 before the Pac-12 moved it up, will be flipped at 9pm MST and will be shown on ESPN2. Here’s what to keep an eye out for:

Nice to see you again

It’s almost unheard of for Arizona to face the same opponent twice in a row, but amazingly, this is the second year in a row it will happen. Last season, the Wildcats ended the regular season with a 69-63 home loss to Washington, but faced the Huskies four days later in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The UA won the rematch, 77-70, which ultimately became the last game of the 2019/20 season since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the sport to be discontinued immediately afterwards.

COVID is also the reason Arizona and ASU are essentially playing a home-and-home series. With numerous Pac-12 games postponed, the league has shifted several match-ups from the last week of the regular season to previous dates, leaving that last week open for make-up games. The UA has to reschedule its trip to Oregon that was originally scheduled for January 16, while ASU has three delayed games left to reschedule.

A season win from ASU would give Arizona its first win streak in the rivalry since he claimed six in a row from 2016-18.

All eyes on Hurley

Not only was Tubelis involved in the game-winning score last week, he was also a key figure in an equally important game on the other side of the field less than 10 seconds earlier. The freshman forward blocks ASU guard Remy Martins shot while attempting to drive.

ASU coach Bobby Hurley saw the game in a different way and vehemently claimed that Martin had made a mistake and that the Sun Devils deserved to win the game. That comment, part of a long post-game rant, as well as a tweet with a photo of Tubelis and Martin at the touch point, led to Hurley being reprimanded by the Pac-12 for criticizing the person on duty.

It’s a shame the fans won’t be in McKale as there would no doubt be signs related to Hurleys’ comments, not to mention the many colorful phrases aimed at him from the audience. There will be three umpires, though, and one can only wonder if the Pac-12 asked that crew to keep their ears open in case ASU’s coach gets particularly chippy about calls (or not calls).

About that last game

The final result was positive, but it was not easy to beat ASU. Arizona trailed seven with less than five minutes to go after it led 11 halfway through the first half, before ending the game with an 11-3 run.

While it was another solid offensive performance, most notably the 11-for-20 attempt from the 3-point range and the 15-for-17 shown on the foul line, Arizona needed each of those marks as the defense was again poor played. ASU shot 46.3 percent, made 11 3s, and matched the Wildcats on the boards despite being below par in the frontcourt.

ASU had nine offensive rebounds, the second-most Arizona allowed in regulations this season, and the Sun Devils’ guards consistently beat the Wildcats from the dribble like so many other opponents have.

Sometimes you just have to figure out a way to try and get a win, almost despite your defense, Arizona coach Sean Miller said afterwards.

Arizona is in 63rd placerd nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, while Pac-12 plays seventh.

What kind of whistles will I get used to?

An average of 40.9 fouls have been called in Arizonas 14 games this season, but in their eight Pac-12 games the Wildcats commit 2.25 more fouls than their opponents. The 23-16 inequality in errors against ASU was the fourth time in Pac-12 in which Arizona has been whistled seven or more times than the opposing team.

As a result, Arizona is ranked 271st national in the opponent’s free throw, with almost 22 percent of the points the Wildcats take off the line. Ironically, only ASU (22.4 percent) allows more scoring with the clock stopped among Pac-12 schools, although the UA’s 17 free throw tries were even for the second-least the Sun Devils have this season delivered.

Miller has responded several times this season without being reprimanded, just note how Arizona must learn to adapt quickly to the way a game is run. That’s easier said than done, as last week’s UA / ASU game was loosely called in the first half before turning into a flute party in the second half.