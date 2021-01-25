England kicks off home cricket summer with a two-game test run against New Zealand in June | Cricket News





England plays Black Caps at Lord’s (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14); added three T20 internationals vs Sri Lanka to the program which also includes five Tests against India



England will face New Zealand in two Test matches in June, one at Lord’s and another at Edgbaston England will kick off their home summer 2021 with a run of two tests against a New Zealand side that currently tops the ICC Test rankings. Joe Root’s men will face Kane Williamson’s Black Caps in LV = Insurance Tests from June 2-6 at Lord’s and June 10-14 at Edgbaston. The Test at Lord’s marks the first time the parties have met in the Home of Cricket since England’s victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 final. England’s men will also play three T20 Vitality IT20 matches against Sri Lanka in June, ahead of the already announced three ODIs against the same opposition. Eoin Morgan’s white ball side will play against Sri Lanka in T20 and ODI cricket this summer The white ball side of Eoin Morgan welcomes Sri Lanka to T20 internationals at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (23-24 June) and at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (26 June). The three one-day internationals will then take place at Durham’s Emirates Riverside (June 29), The Kia Oval (July 1) and Bristol (July 4). Ticket ballots are now open for the June games at The Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston and Sophia Gardens, while general sales tickets will be available for all venues starting February 22 – a refund policy is in place if crowds are limited due to Covid-19. The men’s summer in England also includes ODI and T20 series with Pakistan and five tests against India. Planning for the England Visually Impaired team’s Ashes series against Australia remains subject to Covid-19 ratings. Tom Harrison, CEO of the ECB, said: “The prospect of our England men’s team taking on the two top ranked Test nations in the world in New Zealand and India this summer is something for all of us.” England Men’s 2021 summer schedule LV = Insurance Test Series against New Zealand 1st LV = Insurance Test, Lord’s – June 2-6 2nd LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston – June 10-14 Vs Sri Lanka Vitality IT20 series 1st Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens – Wednesday, June 23 2nd Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens – Thursday, June 24 3rd Vitality IT20, The Ageas Bowl – Saturday, June 26 Royal London Series against Sri Lanka 1st Royal London ODI, Emirates Riverside, Tuesday June 29 2nd Royal London ODI, Kia Oval, Thursday 1 July 3rd Royal London ODI, Bristol County Ground, Sunday 4th July Vs Pakistan Royal London series 1st Royal London ODI, Sophia Gardens, Thursday July 8 2nd Royal London ODI, Lord’s Saturday 10th July 3rd Royal London ODI, Edgbaston, Tuesday July 13 Vitality IT20 series 1st Vitality IT20, Trent Bridge, Friday July 16 2nd Vitality IT20, Emerald Headingley, Sunday July 18 3rd Vitality IT20, Emirates Old Trafford, Tuesday, July 20 LV = Insurance Test Series against India 1st LV = Insurance Test, Trent Bridge, August 4-8 2nd LV = Insurance Test, Lord’s, August 12-16 3rd LV = Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley, Aug 25-29 4th LV = Insurance Test, Kia Oval, Sept 2-6 5th LV = Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford, September 10-14







