Given that there hasn’t been a repeat NFL champion since the 2004 season, there have clearly been some major hurdles in the way.

For the Chiefs, that hurdle wears a No. 12 jersey and is the last to deliver the feat.

After destroying Buffalo for the AFC title, the Chiefs head to Tampa to complete the double. It’s been done eight times, twice by the Steelers. But there’s never been a hole like this for a repeat winner, and after winning its first Super Bowl in half a century last year, Kansas City looks poised to put an end to that string of failures.

Except that huge roadblock called Tom Brady.

“ The job is not finished yet, ” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “ We’re going to Tampa, we’re trying to roll it back. ”

To do that, young Mr. Mahomes, you have to beat that old man and his love of collecting trophies and rings.

“ We just have to be ourselves, ” added Mahomes, just 18 years younger than Brady at the age of 25. (Heck, Mahomes’ dad is only 50 years old.) “” I trust my men above anyone else. ” ‘

The rest of the world has learned to trust Brady in almost everyone.

Brady was the Patriots’ quarterback when they won the Lombardi Trophy for the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Brady owns a total of one nonpareil of six rings. Heading into his 10th Super Bowl, the big game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, which happens to be the home of the Buccaneers. Add another record to Brady’s ledger.

“The belief that he has given everyone in this organization that this is possible,” said Brady’s Bucs coach Bruce Arians. “ It only took one man. ”

When Brady signed as a free agent with one of the historically worst franchises in the sport – the Bucs won their only Super Bowl visit 18 years ago, hadn’t made it to the playoffs since the 2007 season, and have a 278 -429 -1 overall record – the faith was reborn in Tampa.

A leap of faith, it seemed. As if you needed a Hail Mary to raise the Bucs to championship level. Then they went 11-5 to become a wildcard team that was on the road all January.

Great deal. After victories in Washington, New Orleans (which beat the Bucs twice in the regular season) and Green Bay, they return home. To host a Super Bowl, they play in.

“ We were 7-5 seven games ago and were not feeling great, ” explains Brady. “We felt we had to find our rhythm. We played four games in the last quarter of the season, and it was all a bonus after that. The boys got through. Everyone accepted the challenge.

” It costs everyone, and everyone plays a part. I am just so proud of this whole team and blessed to be a part of it. ”

The Chiefs know very well what Brady means in a championship hunt. During those two decades when New England dominated the AFC, Kansas City watched with jealousy. What the Chiefs saw then is what’s happening now: Brady as the centerpiece – and by far the most important piece – of a franchise.

He has labeled himself the main reason the patriots were so good; watch them without him now. And see what the Bucs have already accomplished with him.

When Brady won those consecutive Super Bowls, he had just begun to establish his championship family. He had not won an MVP award; he now has three. Nor had he won Offensive Player of the Year; he now has two.

He hadn’t set many record records either.

Today, he is the most successful player in the modern era of the NFL. Even when he throws interceptions in three consecutive series, which he did on Sunday at Lambeau Field, he and his team are still finding ways to win.

That’s what Mahomes and his magic must overcome, and the Chiefs are the first three-point favorites to do that. They come from the stronger conference. They win even when they are not at their best, as happened against Cleveland last week. They cut shortages like Travis Kelce shrugs defenders. They have a confidence reminiscent of, well, the QB in Tampa.

And that guy is the most challenging obstacle to get over.

