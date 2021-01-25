WATCH: When Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka played tennis left-handed





Of the list of WTA rivalries, Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka will be among the biggest. Besides great opponents, they are also great ambassadors of tennis. In a practice match, the American and Belarusian professional showed their ambidextrous skills and entertained the audience. From 2008 to 2017, Madison Square Garden hosted the BNP Paribas Showdown. It was part of World Tennis Day and was later extended to London and Hong Kong. The Showdown acted as the curtain for the North American Tour of tennis. In the 2013 edition, the big rivals Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka signed up for the exhibition game. The public knew the game’s potential, but what they saw was even better. Read More: All-Time Grand Slam Records That Serena Williams Could Break In 2021 Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka play left-handed tennis The two former number 1 on the world market surprised the entire garden by changing hands. It was the idea of ​​two-time Australian Open champion Azarenkas to do this. As Serena was a great sport as usual, she also put the tennis racket in her left hand. Surprisingly, Victoria worked perfectly even with her recessive hand. And although Serena wasn’t ready, she successfully transferred the ball to the other side of the net. The point went to the 4-time Olympic champion when the Belarusian hit the net. However, the American was not ready and was asked to play the run again. After that, Victoria again delivered a perfect service. The duo then staged a 17-shot rally that ended with Serena hitting the net this time. Ultimately became the 7-time Wimbledon champion won the match 6-4, 6-3 and the audience took home one of the most entertaining tennis games. WATCH: Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Unbeaten Fun on Snapchat’s AR Filters Williams and Azarenka ready for the 2021 Australian Open The Williams-Azarenka couple have been playing against each other for over a decade and have produced some great tennis matches. They competed nine times in the finals of a tournament; today their number is 5-4 with Serena leading the way. In the Australian Open 2021 bubble, world number 11 Serena and world number 13 Victoria are quarantined in different cities. While the former is in Adelaide, the latter is in Melbourne. They last met in the semi-finals of the 2020 US Open, where Azarenka defeated Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Hopefully they will close the horns at the highly anticipated 2021 Australian Open. Who will take home the first Grand Slam of 2021 in women’s singles? Also Read: Victoria Azarenka talks about difficulties players may face following quarantine at the Australian Open 2021 Bubble

