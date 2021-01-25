Hardy stays at home, becomes Pentucket hockey’s all-time top scorer | Local sports

WEST NEWBURY Richie Hardy had to make a choice.

On the one hand, the Pentucket hockey pinnacle could stick to his hometown’s schedule through a potentially painful remodel, taking on the challenge of laying the foundation for future success. On the other hand, he was able to transfer to prep school, attending some of his talented former linemates while taking the opportunity to play with and against a higher level of competition.

It was certainly under consideration several times, said Hardy, noting that he previously attended St. Johns Prep in high school before deciding to return to Pentucket for high school. After the freshmen and the second year I considered switching, but every time I stayed with my gut and it worked well.

Hardy ultimately chose to stay, building a legacy as one of the greatest programs of all time.

Last week, with a goal and an assist against Newburyport, Harty became the all-time leading scorer in Pentucket hockey history. His 122 points surpassed Pentucket legend Billy Bomba, who was the only 100-point scorer in program history before Hardys arrived. Bomba finished with 120 points after graduating in 2004.

Hardy joined Bomba at the Century Club last year as a junior, and now the senior has set a new career mark that could possibly hold up for years to come. The triple Eagle-Tribune All-Star now has a total of 58 goals and 64 assists.

Pentucket hockey coach Mike Lincoln said Hardy’s greatest contributions have come to the ice cream program.

He’s definitely going to drop as one of the top scorers, but I think his legacy will be more of a cornerstone in rolling back the program, Lincoln said. With him here and pulling it out, you now see some of the younger kids coming in excited to play and hopefully they want to stay and help the program grow.

Upon his arrival, Hardy was part of an elite line of freshman forwards who combined scored 57 goals as they lead the 2017-18 team to a 12-8-2 record and quarter-finals of Division 2 North. Aided by Hazen Pike and Cam Martin, Hardy set a new Pentucket single-season points record (53) as a freshman.

But then things changed dramatically. Pike moved to Pingree after his freshman year, and the following year, Martin left for Bishop Fenwick, leaving Pentucket with a significantly exhausted team. Hardys’ scoring went down significantly as a result, finishing the 2019/20 season with 14 goals and seven assists.

Last year was a bit difficult, Lincoln said. We had much younger boys. We had six freshmen playing quality minutes, and it took them a little bit to understand and purchase the systems. With many of them this year, much of the team has built up chemistry.

The work Hardy put into helping his younger teammates get used to it is paying off this year. Now a senior captain, Hardy has led Pentucket to a 3-3 start after going only 5-15 last winter.

Hardy also benefits individually, registering eight goals and fourassists in just six games.

I’m very grateful that I decided to stay, it’s definitely one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life, Hardy said. I’ve made so many friendships and bonds, it’s really like a family.

Getting the chance to finish his senior year has taken on greater significance after the team was out for two weeks earlier this winter due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Hardy said that experience was troubling, but once the team was back on the ice, they could pick up where they left off. He said he believes they are able to surprise a lot of people, and is grateful that he was able to make his mark on Pentucket hockey.

It’s an absolutely great feeling and I really appreciate that we get to play with everything that’s going on this year, Hardy said. I am very grateful for the great coaching I’ve had and the teammates I’ve had over the years. I couldn’t imagine getting this record for any other team or school.

The big three

When Richie Hardy, Cam Martin and Hazen Pike hit the scenes together in 2017-18 as a freshman for Pentucket, it was hard not to imagine what they would be capable of. While they didn’t end up sticking together as teammates, all three exceeded 100 career points for their high school careers.

Player Schools Goals Helps Pts.

Richie Hardy Pentucket 57 63 120

Cam Martin Pentucket / Bishop Fenwick 47 55102

Hazen Pike Pentucket / Pingree 34 67101