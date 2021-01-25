Cricket Australia vs South Africa, 2021 test tour: Covid player vaccine trick criticized by Greg Dyer, coronavirus updates

The chairman of the Australian Cricket Players ‘Union, Greg Dyer, has planned Cricket Australias’ attempt to have its Test Players included as one of the first in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australia will begin rolling out vaccines next month, with the country’s most vulnerable primary care and aged care workers being the first to receive the shot.

CA has reportedly asked its players to be placed at the front of the queue as well, to give the Australian tour of South Africa a better chance of continuing safely from the end of February.

When giving his personal opinion to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age Over the weekend, Dyer said it was morally indefensible for sports stars to be prioritized over high-risk groups in the rollout, such as the elderly, health workers and those involved in quarantine and frontier work.

My personal opinion is that athletes generally shouldn’t queue, Dyer said Herald and The Age.

Sports can and have controlled the situation without vaccines and must continue to do so. It’s just the wrong look. There are more significant people with a much higher exposure who need the vaccines first.

South Africa is in the depths of a second wave of coronavirus, with daily cases regularly exceeding 10,000. In addition, there are serious concerns about a new, highly contagious South African strain of the virus found in a New Zealand woman on Monday, forcing the federal government to suspend quarantine-free travel with its neighbor Tasman.

Australia is scheduled to play a series of three tests against South Africa starting next month, in what would be the country’s first red ball series against the Proteas since the 2018 ball game scandal in Cape Town.

However, the series is unlikely to continue in the current timeslot unless CA is fully satisfied with the biosecurity measures taken to ensure the safety of the player.

Part of the process is that John Orchard, CA’s Chief Medical Officer, wrote a letter to Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, to gauge the likelihood of players getting the shot before touring.

The Sunday Telegraph received a copy of the formal request, which reads: We think the best chance of mitigation would be if the entire tour group were able to get at least a single dose of Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca or Moderna COVID vaccine before the tour started on February 24.

It is part of our due diligence to investigate whether there is an opportunity to receive a dose of any of these vaccines in Australia or elsewhere by February 24.

The publication understands that CA did not consider its players being vaccinated as a possibility until the first vaccine rollout was brought forward to mid-February.

The nations’ initial rollout is worth 1.4 million doses, of which CA would require only a few dozen, though that would be a few dozen that would otherwise go to those in a risk group.

But Dyer told the Age: It’s just wrong and will only take all kinds of people out of the woodwork to say what the hell is going on here? Why are they getting this benefit?

It’s not morally defensible for athletes to jump in line is my opinion and the sports have managed to get around the position and they should continue to do so.