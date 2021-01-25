WATERTOWN What would normally be a busy night for bars and restaurants during a normal year, the establishments of three districts were surprisingly empty on Sunday evenings.
There weren’t lines of people from head to toe in blue and red Buffalo Bills gear lining up at the bar to get a drink while the television blared. Instead, relatively few fans turned out to watch the AFC Championship Game in bars across the region, a game that had the potential to send the Bills to their first Super Bowl in 25 years.
The Bills were defeated Sunday night by the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-24. It was a matchup that both teams had been waiting for since 1994, when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 and advanced to Super Bowl XXVIII. They were eventually defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, also 30-13.
After the win on Sunday night, the Chiefs will advance to Super Bowl LV, where they will play Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7. The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, earlier Sunday night, said a Maggies match against River manager Sarah Covey. saw a better turnout than the Bills game. She said the building was packed earlier in the evening for the NFC Championship Game.
Before the 6:40 PM start time of the Bills game, the crowd was gone. About a dozen fans, some in Packers jerseys, huddled between Plexiglas dividers at the bar and stared up at the televisions lined up around the Newell Street bar.
It was easy to hear Mrs. Covey over the other patrons and TVs, as the crowd quickly thinned.
It was packed, she said of the NFC Championship Game. I couldn’t get another person at the bar or at the tables.
Ms Covey said she expected the day to be either incredibly busy or relatively calm. Its initial popularity made her think it was going to be a busy day, but by the time the Bills game started, only about half the seats in the bar were occupied and most of the dining room was empty.
Ms Covey said she believes most people decided to watch the game from home as the game was expected to last after 10pm, when bars are required by law to close under New York’s COVID-19 restrictions.
They could be in the car, on the way home, and something could happen (in the game) and they would miss it, she said. I think that’s why a lot of people have decided to watch from home.
Lacey Thompson, manager at Morleys American Grill in Massena, said the bar was relatively busy around 3pm on Sunday. Compared to a normal day, she said there were about as many people in the restaurant as usual.
The difference was the jerseys, she said, and the noise level. There was shouting and booing over the phone in the bar.
Mrs. Thompson said they could place patrons across the street from the bar and restaurant, where they could seat about 200 people in total.
It’s difficult because we need to distance ourselves socially, but it went well, she said on Sunday.
The bar kept its quintessential game night specials going, and Ms. Thompson said that was as popular as ever with game watchers.
In Potsdam, Saint Larrys Bar & Grill only offered takeout and delivery on Sunday evenings during the big game.
Restaurant manager Ginny Hunter said the neighboring Elks Lodge had recently had a COVID-19 outbreak, and since the two establishments share a fair number of customers, they decided to close the dining room and start some renovations starting Jan.
In Lewis County, at the Boondocks Restaurant and Bar in Lyons Falls, manager Linda Papszycki said the day looked like any other Sunday.
It’s stable, not too busy at the moment, she said.
While Boondocks doesn’t typically see a huge sports crowd, she said there were a number of people in the bar watching the NFC Championship Game around 6pm, and she expected to hang around until they had to leave at 10pm.
They like to come in and see what’s going on to get out of the house, she said. They do it to avoid being locked up in the house.
For the second year in a row, the Super Bowl will be played in Florida. Last year’s game was played in Miami, and this year will be played in Tampa. For the very first time, the guest team will play in it. Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on February 7.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from eligible purchases.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos