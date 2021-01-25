No. 22 people tennis earns wins against Iowa, No. 3 Ohio State at ITA Kickoff Weekend – The Cavalier Daily





No. Virginia started the weekend with a win over Iowa (0-1) to earn a seat in the championship game at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The Cavaliers (3-0) defeated No. 3 Ohio State (1-1) to win the regional league and clinch the ITA National Team Championship for the 11th time in the past 13 years. Freshmen Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Inaki Montes de la Torre started the day strong for the Cavaliers with a 6-2 win over junior Joe Tyler and Redshirt freshman Matt Clegg in the number 3 doubles match. Schulenburg and Montes both started the season warm with two consecutive doubles wins in their first season with Virginia. Graduate student Carl Soderlund and junior William Woodall dropped their first doubles of the season with a 3-6 loss to sophomore Oliver Okonkwo and junior Will Davies to No. 1 doubles, tying the doubles at one apiece. Junior Ryan Goetz and freshman Chris Rodesch then took the doubles point for Virginia on the No. 2 doubles with a 6-4 win over senior Kareen Allaf and sophomore Nikita Snezhko, giving the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead en route to the singles matches. Three Cavaliers won their singles games in straight sets to win the game 4-0 to Virginia. Goetz earned Virginia a 2-0 lead over Iowa with a resounding victory over Tyler who scored 6-1 in the first set and 6-0 in the second set. Von der Schulenburg recorded his second singles victory of the season with a victory over Okonkwo in the number 3 singles. Rodesch took the victory for the Cavaliers, beating Snezhko in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1 respectively in the first and second set. The rest of the games were not played after Virginia took home the win. Victory over the Hawkeyes sent the Cavaliers to the No. 3 Championship game against Ohio State. Virginia took an early lead over the Buckeyes by winning the first two doubles and capturing the doubles. Von der Schulenburg and Montes won the number 3 doubles with a score of 6-4 from sophomore Cannon Kingsley and graduate student Kyle Seeling. Goetz and Rodesch took the colon with a 6-4 victory against Ohio State junior James Trotter and sophomore Justin Boulais. In the singles games, senior John McNally tied the game for the Buckeyes to 1-1 with a direct win over Goetz. The next game to end was between Virginias Montes and Ohio States Seeling, with Montes winning 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set. Von der Schulenburg then gave the Cavaliers a 3-1 overall lead with a straight set win over Trotter. Rodesch dropped his match against freshman JJ Tracy in the No. 5 singles to bring the overall score to 3-2. Senior Gianni Ross took the win for the Cavaliers with a three-set win over sophomore Robert Cash in Ohio state. After losing the first set 2-6, Ross recovered to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-1 respectively in the first and second sets, putting the final score in Virginias’ favor at 4-2 came. I am very happy for the team because I know how hard they have worked and sacrificed since the season was canceled last March, said coach Andres Pedroso. As always in these competitions with [Ohio State], it boiled down to a few points and I’m just proud of our guys [stayed] assembled and fought together to the end. We look forward to the opportunity in Champaign. With a win over Ohio State, the Cavaliers advance to the ITA Division 1 National Mens Team Indoor Championship, held February 12-14 and hosted by Illinois at the Atkins Tennis Center. Virginia returns to action against Old Dominion in Charlottesville on January 30.







