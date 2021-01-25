Latest AP Men’s Basketball Top 25: Syracuse plays in the top ACC team tonight

Syracuse, NY – Four ACC teams are in the AP Top 25. Syracuse will play one of them tonight.

The latest AP poll this year is reminiscent of the top of a fixed theme. Gonzaga is No. 1. Baylor is No. 2. Something very dramatic would have to happen to get one of those teams out of their perches. Baylor clearly has the more dangerous path forward. But even a loss or two wouldn’t do much to keep the Bears poll going. Both teams have won many games. They are a combined 29-0.

As for the ACC, Virginia has risen to the top of the heap at number 8. The conference as a whole is fairly balanced and the power struggles at the top will likely elude Duke and North Carolina, the historic torchbearers. Syracuse meets the league’s most successful team (Florida State is 1a) when it visits the Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Virginia, a team that can score inside and out, becomes a formidable enemy for the Orange.

On to the poll! (Team, total points, number of No. 1 votes, number of ballots issued, record):

1) Gonzaga 1597 61 64 15-0 1

2) Baylor 1539 3 64 14-0 2

3) Villanova 1459 0 64 10-1 3

4) Michigan 1376 0 64 13-1 7

5) Texas 1341 0 64 11-2 5

6) Houston 1281 0 64 13-1 8

7) Iowa 1214 0 64 12-3 4

8) Virginia 1067 0 64 10-2 13

9) Alabama 1039 0 64 13-3 18

10) Texas Tech 954 0 64 11-4 12

11) West Virginia 869 0 63 10-4 14

12) Missouri 833 0 63 10-2 19

13) Ohio State 810 0 64 12-4 15

14) Wisconsin 757 0 64 12-4 10

15) Kansas 665 0 62 10-5 9

16) Florida State 656 0 63 9-2 29

17) Creighton 640 0 63 11-4 11

18) Tennessee 638 0 62 10-3 6

19) Illinois 415 0 54 10-5 22

20) Virginia Tech 242 0 42 11-3 16

21) Minnesota 223 0 38 11-5 17

22) Saint Louis 218 0 48 7-1 25

23) UCLA 157 0 38 12-3 24

24) Oklahoma 151 0 36 9-4 –

25) Louisville 117 0 30 10-3 26

————–

26) Boise State 108 0 44 13-1 34

27) Drake 75 0 22 13-0 32

28) Colorado 59 0 14 12-4 27

29) Southern California 50 0 13 12-3 30

30) Oklahoma State 49 0 11 9-4 28

30) Oregon 49 0 13 9-3 21

32) Florida 37 0 10 8-4 –

33) Connecticut 20 0 5 7-3 23

34) Winthrop 16 0 9 15-0 37

35) Xavier 14 0 4 10-2 35

36) Loyola (IL) 12 0 5 0-0 –

37) Brigham Young 11 0 2 13-3 –

37) Purdue 11 0 6 11-6 40

39) Belmont 9 0 4 16-1 36

40) Clemson 8 0 1 9-4 20

41) St. Bonaventure 6 0 2 8 – 1 –

42) Toledo 4 0 3 13-4 39

42) Arizona 4 0 2 11-3 –

You can scroll below to see the ballot I submitted on Sunday evening.

Bernie Sanders became an internet sensation this week for his attire and more during the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

Alabama continues to rise on my ballot. (I couldn’t resist the Bernie meme.)

The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start this season. They lost to Stanford. They lost to Clemson. They lost to Western Kentucky. None of these are bad teams. But Alabama was 4-3 at one point this year. They have since won nine consecutive and beat LSU with 30 last week. So yes, Nate Oats is changing things in Alabama.

Villanova had a predictably shaky return from his Covid hiatus, but still won two games last week. It will be interesting to see what happens to Michigan – a growing Big Ten team – after the school-wide track and field break ends.

I added Boise State this week. The Broncos are 13-1 and have won 12 straight since their only loss this season – the opener against Houston. Boise will have to prove itself in the future; it plays the best teams in Mountain West from this week with Colorado State.

And yes, I keep an eye on St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies are 8-1 and sit atop the Atlantic 10, their only loss on Rhode Island after a Covid hiatus. I watch many of their games. They really struggle to shoot the ball, but defensively they are much better, they are scrappy, tough and for a team made up of 6-10 Osun Oshuniyi and a bunch of little wings and guards, they go after it on the glass. I’m not sure how good the A-10 is this year, but the Bonnies have already beaten Richmond on the road and VCU at home. A win at Davidson Saturday could put them in the Top 25 mix.

To reiterate my Covid ballot situation as well: I don’t take out a team because it’s on a break, but once that team starts playing again, it has to prove that it belongs there. (I’m looking at you, St. Louis.)

That said, here’s the ballot paper I turned in Sunday night:

1) Gonzaga

2) Baylor

3) Villanova

4) Michigan

5) Houston

6) Texas

7) Iowa

8) Alabama

9) Texas Tech

10) West Virginia

11) Virginia

12) State of Ohio

13) Wisconsin

14) State of Florida

15) Missouri

16) Creighton

17) Tennessee

18) St. Louis

19) Colorado

20) Oklahoma

21) Illinois

22) USC

23) Kansas

24) UCLA

25) Boise State

Donna Ditota is a reporter for the Syracuse Post-Standard and Syracuse.com. Do you have a comment or idea for a story? Reach her up [email protected].

Lake:

ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse men’s basketball gets a big jump after its best week of the season

Syracuse Basketball at Number 13 Virginia: What to Know

Basketball in Syracuse shows glimpses of defense progress; Virginia will be a tough test