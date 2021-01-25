Sports
Latest AP Men’s Basketball Top 25: Syracuse plays in the top ACC team tonight
Syracuse, NY – Four ACC teams are in the AP Top 25. Syracuse will play one of them tonight.
The latest AP poll this year is reminiscent of the top of a fixed theme. Gonzaga is No. 1. Baylor is No. 2. Something very dramatic would have to happen to get one of those teams out of their perches. Baylor clearly has the more dangerous path forward. But even a loss or two wouldn’t do much to keep the Bears poll going. Both teams have won many games. They are a combined 29-0.
As for the ACC, Virginia has risen to the top of the heap at number 8. The conference as a whole is fairly balanced and the power struggles at the top will likely elude Duke and North Carolina, the historic torchbearers. Syracuse meets the league’s most successful team (Florida State is 1a) when it visits the Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Virginia, a team that can score inside and out, becomes a formidable enemy for the Orange.
On to the poll! (Team, total points, number of No. 1 votes, number of ballots issued, record):
1) Gonzaga 1597 61 64 15-0 1
2) Baylor 1539 3 64 14-0 2
3) Villanova 1459 0 64 10-1 3
4) Michigan 1376 0 64 13-1 7
5) Texas 1341 0 64 11-2 5
6) Houston 1281 0 64 13-1 8
7) Iowa 1214 0 64 12-3 4
8) Virginia 1067 0 64 10-2 13
9) Alabama 1039 0 64 13-3 18
10) Texas Tech 954 0 64 11-4 12
11) West Virginia 869 0 63 10-4 14
12) Missouri 833 0 63 10-2 19
13) Ohio State 810 0 64 12-4 15
14) Wisconsin 757 0 64 12-4 10
15) Kansas 665 0 62 10-5 9
16) Florida State 656 0 63 9-2 29
17) Creighton 640 0 63 11-4 11
18) Tennessee 638 0 62 10-3 6
19) Illinois 415 0 54 10-5 22
20) Virginia Tech 242 0 42 11-3 16
21) Minnesota 223 0 38 11-5 17
22) Saint Louis 218 0 48 7-1 25
23) UCLA 157 0 38 12-3 24
24) Oklahoma 151 0 36 9-4 –
25) Louisville 117 0 30 10-3 26
————–
26) Boise State 108 0 44 13-1 34
27) Drake 75 0 22 13-0 32
28) Colorado 59 0 14 12-4 27
29) Southern California 50 0 13 12-3 30
30) Oklahoma State 49 0 11 9-4 28
30) Oregon 49 0 13 9-3 21
32) Florida 37 0 10 8-4 –
33) Connecticut 20 0 5 7-3 23
34) Winthrop 16 0 9 15-0 37
35) Xavier 14 0 4 10-2 35
36) Loyola (IL) 12 0 5 0-0 –
37) Brigham Young 11 0 2 13-3 –
37) Purdue 11 0 6 11-6 40
39) Belmont 9 0 4 16-1 36
40) Clemson 8 0 1 9-4 20
41) St. Bonaventure 6 0 2 8 – 1 –
42) Toledo 4 0 3 13-4 39
42) Arizona 4 0 2 11-3 –
You can scroll below to see the ballot I submitted on Sunday evening.
Alabama continues to rise on my ballot. (I couldn’t resist the Bernie meme.)
The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start this season. They lost to Stanford. They lost to Clemson. They lost to Western Kentucky. None of these are bad teams. But Alabama was 4-3 at one point this year. They have since won nine consecutive and beat LSU with 30 last week. So yes, Nate Oats is changing things in Alabama.
Villanova had a predictably shaky return from his Covid hiatus, but still won two games last week. It will be interesting to see what happens to Michigan – a growing Big Ten team – after the school-wide track and field break ends.
I added Boise State this week. The Broncos are 13-1 and have won 12 straight since their only loss this season – the opener against Houston. Boise will have to prove itself in the future; it plays the best teams in Mountain West from this week with Colorado State.
And yes, I keep an eye on St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies are 8-1 and sit atop the Atlantic 10, their only loss on Rhode Island after a Covid hiatus. I watch many of their games. They really struggle to shoot the ball, but defensively they are much better, they are scrappy, tough and for a team made up of 6-10 Osun Oshuniyi and a bunch of little wings and guards, they go after it on the glass. I’m not sure how good the A-10 is this year, but the Bonnies have already beaten Richmond on the road and VCU at home. A win at Davidson Saturday could put them in the Top 25 mix.
To reiterate my Covid ballot situation as well: I don’t take out a team because it’s on a break, but once that team starts playing again, it has to prove that it belongs there. (I’m looking at you, St. Louis.)
That said, here’s the ballot paper I turned in Sunday night:
1) Gonzaga
2) Baylor
3) Villanova
4) Michigan
5) Houston
6) Texas
7) Iowa
8) Alabama
9) Texas Tech
10) West Virginia
11) Virginia
12) State of Ohio
13) Wisconsin
14) State of Florida
15) Missouri
16) Creighton
17) Tennessee
18) St. Louis
19) Colorado
20) Oklahoma
21) Illinois
22) USC
23) Kansas
24) UCLA
25) Boise State
Donna Ditota is a reporter for the Syracuse Post-Standard and Syracuse.com. Do you have a comment or idea for a story? Reach her up [email protected].
Lake:
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse men’s basketball gets a big jump after its best week of the season
Syracuse Basketball at Number 13 Virginia: What to Know
Basketball in Syracuse shows glimpses of defense progress; Virginia will be a tough test
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]